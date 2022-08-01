BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,000+ Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the coating, engraving, and heat treating industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,000 coating, engraving, and heat treating companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's coating, engraving, and heat treating industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Many industries are going through extensive digital changes as supply chains and logistics move online from previous traditional methods. In the global coating, engraving, and heat treating industry, many processes are shifting to online channels to increase efficiencies and reduce costs of operations, production, and more.

COVID-19's direct impact on the automobile, construction, shipbuilding, and general manufacturing industries has affected the prospects of coating, engraving, and heat treating businesses as they rely on many of these sectors to be fully operating in order to meet sales, manufacturing, and production demand.

Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private coating, engraving, and heat treating companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.

Oerlikon

Specialized Manufacturers:

Story continues

AZZ

Valmont Coatings

Bodycote

Atotech

Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's coating, engraving, and heat treating industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Metal Heat Treating Categories:

Metal Annealing Companies

Metal Brazing Companies

Metal Burning Companies

Cold and Cryogenic Treating Metal Companies

Top Coating, Engraving, And Allied Activity Categories:

Metal Coating Companies

Metal Engraving Companies (except Jewelry and Silverware)

Metal Electroplating and Plating Companies

Metal Polishing, Anodizing, and Colouring Companies

About BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles.

