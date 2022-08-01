U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.67
    -14.62 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.99
    -112.14 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,365.96
    -24.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.50
    -23.73 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.52
    -5.10 (-5.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.31
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6360
    -0.0060 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    +0.0084 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9090
    -1.2810 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,157.83
    -585.53 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.27
    -7.13 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.16
    -6.27 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,000+ Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the coating, engraving, and heat treating industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,000 coating, engraving, and heat treating companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's coating, engraving, and heat treating industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's coating, engraving, and heat treating industry group.

View all coating, engraving, and heat treating company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Many industries are going through extensive digital changes as supply chains and logistics move online from previous traditional methods. In the global coating, engraving, and heat treating industry, many processes are shifting to online channels to increase efficiencies and reduce costs of operations, production, and more.

COVID-19's direct impact on the automobile, construction, shipbuilding, and general manufacturing industries has affected the prospects of coating, engraving, and heat treating businesses as they rely on many of these sectors to be fully operating in order to meet sales, manufacturing, and production demand.

Coating, Engraving, and Heat Treating Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private coating, engraving, and heat treating companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • ArcelorMittal

  • ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG

  • Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.

  • Oerlikon

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • AZZ

  • Valmont Coatings

  • Bodycote

  • Atotech

  • Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

View 50+ insights for all coating, engraving, and heat treating companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's coating, engraving, and heat treating industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Metal Heat Treating Categories:

  • Metal Annealing Companies

  • Metal Brazing Companies

  • Metal Burning Companies

  • Cold and Cryogenic Treating Metal Companies

Top Coating, Engraving, And Allied Activity Categories:

  • Metal Coating Companies

  • Metal Engraving Companies (except Jewelry and Silverware)

  • Metal Electroplating and Plating Companies

  • Metal Polishing, Anodizing, and Colouring Companies

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-3-000-coating-engraving-and-heat-treating-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301593783.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Roku Plunges After Results and May Not Have Found a Bottom Yet

    The charts and indicators of the streaming company are mixed, though the shares have yet to display a bottom reversal.

  • Oil Slumps as China Slowdown Spurs Concern Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on Monday, with poor manufacturing figures across the globe fueling concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtWest Texas Intermediate slid below $97 a barrel, after sinking almost 7% in July in the first back-to-back mon

  • Oil prices retreat as investors await OPEC+ meeting

    Both international and U.S.-based crude oil benchmarks traded lower on Monday after clinching their second straight monthly loss in July/

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtZhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Materi

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

    Here are a few reasons why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best companies to invest in during the current market environment. Recently, Snap disappointed the market with a terrible earnings report that showed a severe decline in growth, which the company attributed to macroeconomic headwinds and Apple's privacy policy changes, which hurt Snap's ad business. As a result of Snap's commentary, many online advertising stocks, including Alphabet, dropped due to fears over slowing advertising growth and the impact of Apple's ID changes.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Power Companies Enter Peak Hurricane Season Lacking Enough Transformers

    Lengthy outages loom after storms, as surging electricity demand and global supply-chain issues quadruple wait times for the vital equipment.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • Two years after the airline bailout, what are consumers getting?

    It’s been nearly two years since U.S. airlines received more than $50 billion in federal aid in the pandemic bailout. Where are the consumer protections?

  • World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

    With world hunger on the rise, innovative companies such as Deere and Corteva could make a difference.

  • Aeva strikes deal to sell industrial sensors to Germany automation firm

    Aeva Technologies Inc on Monday said it has reached a deal with a German firm to sell its sensors for industrial uses such as automating manufacturing lines with machines and self-driving mining trucks. Silicon Valley-based Aeva makes lidar sensors, which can help self-driving cars and other devices gain a three-dimensional view of their surrounding world. Aeva's take on the technology can also detect how fast objects are moving, helping it distinguish stationary objects from pedestrians and other cars.

  • Australia considers curbing gas exports to avert domestic supply crunch

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will decide whether to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a watchdog urged restrictions, warning one of the world's biggest suppliers of the fuel could face a shortfall and soaring prices next year. The government's move, after a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), comes even as the country vies with Qatar and the United States as the world's top LNG exporter. The ACCC warned extra gas is needed to offset declining output at offshore fields that have long supplied the populous east coast, home to nearly 90% of Australia's population.

  • Shale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale drillers are expected to post record second-quarter profits in coming days, reversing nearly a decade of debt-fueled losses. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The top 28 publicly traded US independent oil producers generated $25.5 billion in free cash flow in

  • UK factory slump deepens ahead of Bank of England interest rates rise

    UK manufacturing sector's decline is the latest sign that rising costs and slowing demand could push Britain into recession.