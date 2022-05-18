BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,000+ Rubber Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the rubber manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,000 rubber manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized rubber manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
Company summary
Product and service offerings
Risk level report
Financial reports and management team contacts
Similar companies and competitors (by region)
Industry trends and challenges
Real-time news updates
Rubber Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Companies continue to focus on fuel-efficient tires to reduce their carbon footprint. Product marketing now involves messaging around these tires as they are a new and unique value proposition in the market and a positive message from brands. Fuel-efficient tires are better for the environment and are more effective because they have low rolling resistance that requires less energy than standard tires.
COVID-19 has had a far-reaching impact across many industries, including the rubber products industry. The pandemic has led to a supply disruption of raw materials, as well as low demand from the automotive sector as people travel and commute less.
Rubber Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private rubber manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
Continental AG
Bridgestone Corp
Michelin SCA
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Yokohama Rubber Company
Specialized Manufacturers:
MRF Limited
o Key Products: rubber door mats
Rubfila International Ltd
o Key Products: rubber spatulas
Arteca Jilava Sa
o Key Products: rubber sheets
Supreme Industries Ltd.
o Key Products: rubber gymnasium mats
Balkrishna Industries Limited
o Key Products: rubber stoppers
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's rubber manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Rubber Categories:
Tire Manufacturers and Tire Retreading Companies
Rubber Hose Manufacturers
Top Specialized Rubber Categories:
Rubber Band Manufacturers
Rubber Balloon Manufacturers
Latex Foam Rubber Manufacturers
Rubber Hair Care Products Manufacturers
Other Rubber Manufacturers
