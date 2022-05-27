BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 6,200+ Motor Vehicle Part Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 6,200 motor vehicle part companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized part manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
Company summary
Product and service offerings
Risk level report
Financial reports and management team contacts
Similar companies and competitors (by region)
Industry trends and challenges
Real-time news updates
Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for electric vehicles is creating new growth opportunities for auto part manufacturers on a global scale. Global consumer perception is gravitating towards electric vehicles due to them being better for the environment and having less of a carbon footprint. Auto part manufacturers are setting up the infrastructure and expertise for the scale of demand expected to emerge in a few years.
As automobiles sales declined during the pandemic, so did the demand for automotive parts and components. Lockdowns have led to a fall in demand for vehicles, which in turn has affected the demand for car parts.
Motor Vehicle Part Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private motor vehicle part companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Lear Corporation
Tenneco
Denso
Continental AG
Specialized Manufacturers:
TUFFA UK LTD
NTN Corporation
Knorr-Bremse AG
Titan International Inc.
Meritor Inc.
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's motor vehicle part manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Motor Vehicle Part Categories:
Motor Vehicle Engine and Engine Part Manufacturers
Motor Vehicle Brake System Manufacturers
Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Manufacturers
Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Manufacturers
Specialized Motor Vehicle Part Categories:
Automotive Mirror Frame Manufacturers
Air Bag Initiator Manufacturers
Trailer Hitch Manufacturers
Windshield Wiper Blade Manufacturers
Gas Tank Manufacturers
Other Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturers
