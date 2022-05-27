U.S. markets closed

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 6,200+ Motor Vehicle Part Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 6,200 motor vehicle part companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized part manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry group.

View all motor vehicle part company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Demand for electric vehicles is creating new growth opportunities for auto part manufacturers on a global scale. Global consumer perception is gravitating towards electric vehicles due to them being better for the environment and having less of a carbon footprint. Auto part manufacturers are setting up the infrastructure and expertise for the scale of demand expected to emerge in a few years.

As automobiles sales declined during the pandemic, so did the demand for automotive parts and components. Lockdowns have led to a fall in demand for vehicles, which in turn has affected the demand for car parts.

Motor Vehicle Part Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private motor vehicle part companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Lear Corporation

  • Tenneco

  • Denso

  • Continental AG

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • TUFFA UK LTD

  • NTN Corporation

  • Knorr-Bremse AG

  • Titan International Inc.

  • Meritor Inc.

View 50+ insights for all motor vehicle parts companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's motor vehicle part manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Motor Vehicle Part Categories:

  • Motor Vehicle Engine and Engine Part Manufacturers

  • Motor Vehicle Brake System Manufacturers

  • Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Manufacturers

  • Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Manufacturers

Specialized Motor Vehicle Part Categories:

  • Automotive Mirror Frame Manufacturers

  • Air Bag Initiator Manufacturers

  • Trailer Hitch Manufacturers

  • Windshield Wiper Blade Manufacturers

  • Gas Tank Manufacturers

  • Other Motor Vehicle Part Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-6-200-motor-vehicle-part-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301550506.html

SOURCE BizVibe

