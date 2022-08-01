U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,800+ Metal Fabrication Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the metal fabrication industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 8,800 metal fabrication companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized metal fabrication manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's metal fabrication industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's metal fabrication industry group.

View all metal fabrication company profiles.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Metal Fabrication Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Labor costs are high in the metal fabrication industry and companies are beginning to shift towards automation in order to overcome the challenges of higher costs of labor, manufacturing, and production. Additionally, industrial machinery manufacturers are stepping up their product development and launching machinery and processes that can better automate and optimize the production processes.

Increased labor costs are an obstacle in many industries, as rising minimum and average wages impact profits. Many companies are looking for automated solutions to a task to overcome the obstacles of lower profit margins due to increased labor costs.

Metal Fabrication Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private metal fabrication companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Nucor

  • Baowu

  • ArcelorMittal

  • Hesteel Group

  • Shagang Group

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • ASI Group

  • Carl Wittkopp Gmbh

  • Empire Safe

  • International Steel Wool Inc.

  • The Clorox Company

View 50+ insights for all metal fabrication companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's metal fabrication industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Fabricated Metal Product Categories:

  • Valve Manufacturers

  • Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim Manufacturers

  • Ammunition and Small Arms Manufacturers

  • Ball and Roller Bearing Manufacturers

  • Fabricated Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturers

Other Fabricated Metal Product Categories:

  • Foil Container (except bags) Manufacturers

  • Metal Safe and Vault Manufacturers

  • Steel Wool Manufacturers

  • Metal Hair Curler Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-8-800-metal-fabrication-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301593792.html

SOURCE BizVibe

SOURCE BizVibe

