U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,493.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,431.00
    -47.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.60
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +0.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +26.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.12
    -0.37 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7330
    -0.2550 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,509.04
    -1,505.39 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.17
    -26.48 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.56
    +32.26 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Specialty Food Manufacturing Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for specialty food manufacturing industry profiles on their platform. All 3,500+ specialty food company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s specialty food manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's specialty food manufacturing industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is an increase in the price of raw materials. The prices of several fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, and oranges have been rising of late, adversely impacting the operational costs of manufacturers. Local demand-supply dynamics, the negotiation power of co-operatives, and foreign trade policies strongly influence the prices of these raw materials. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Specialty Food Manufacturing Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Specialty Food Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to 30M+ buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The specialty food manufacturing industry group features 3,500+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the specialty food manufacturing industry include:

  • Fresh fruit juice

  • Canned fruit

  • Frozen desserts

  • Dehydrated food

  • Baby food

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-highlights-key-challenges-facing-the-specialty-food-manufacturing-industry--monitor-business-risk-and-view-company-insights-301403621.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Oil Climbs Above $83 in New York With U.S. Supplies Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as supplies at the biggest U.S. storage hub tumbled amid an energy crisis that’s sent foreign buyers hunting for cheaper barrels.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCrude futures in New Yo

  • Whirlpool's Charts Tell Me the Stock Is Still in the Spin Cycle

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool , the appliance maker. Bitzer explained that he's built a different Whirlpool for a direct world. Whirlpool is no longer a cyclical, boom-and-bust company, he said.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Snap Warning Feeds Concerns Over Social Media Ad Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- A warning from Snap Inc. is rattling technology investors who have got used to turbocharged growth in ad spending on social media. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureExecutives from the maker of S

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Accenture CEO: Companies lag on gender diversity because they see 'an HR issue as opposed to a business issue’

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss equality in the workplace.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Fall From Peak as Warm Autumn Buoys Stockpiles

    Natural-gas prices have shed 19% since hitting a 13-year high earlier this month, reversing some of a run-up that has prompted fears of exorbitant heating bills and higher manufacturing costs at a time of already high prices.

  • Oil bounces, on track for weekly gains

    Oil futures bounced Friday, after pulling back from multiyear highs in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery (CL00) (CLZ21) rose 85 cents, or 1%, to $83.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track for a 2% weekly rise. December Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNZ21) the global benchmark, was up 87 cents, or 1%, at $85.48 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, headed for a 0.7% weekly advance.

  • U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday companies such as Intel and Infineon had signaled they would cooperate with a voluntary request for data on the chips crisis, but may make it compulsory depending on the number and quality of responses. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month saying that the information would boost supply chain transparency and help understand where bottlenecks exist.

  • Fertilizer Price Shock Threatens to Slash U.S. Corn Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Skyrocketing fertilizer prices could lead U.S. corn profits to drop by about a quarter next year, potentially motivating farmers to shift millions of acres into less cost-intensive soybeans. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • Q&A with CSX CEO: Railroad has capacity to do more business

    Jim Foote spoke with the Business Journal about the need to add manpower and its opportunities going forward.

  • Vans sneaker maker VF sales stumble on supply hurdles

    A resurgence in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant has shut factories in Vietnam since mid-July, forcing apparel makers to halt production or operate with drastically fewer workers. With the country serving as a key manufacturing hub for several brands including VF, Nike Inc and Adidas AG, the factory closures have threatened to hit businesses over the busy shopping period during the holiday season. Last month, Nike flagged product delays for the holiday season due to the supply chain crunch and said it would take several months to get production back to full capacity in Vietnam, where around 50% of its shoes are made.

  • Euro zone business growth slowed in October, prices soared -PMIs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Growth in euro zone business activity slowed this month as firms faced soaring costs due to supply-chain constraints, while the bloc's dominant service industry struggled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a six-month low of 54.3 in October from 56.2 in September. "The October PMIs are consistent with our view that economic growth in the euro zone will slow markedly in the fourth quarter, and that inflation will rise further in the coming months," said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.