BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Cattle Ranching and Farming Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for agriculture industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. BizVibe's cattle ranching and farming industry group, one of the largest agriculture categories, consists of 2,500+ cattle company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.
One challenge which is being highlighted in the cattle ranching industry is the risk of livestock-related diseases. Cattle are vulnerable to diseases and infections that can kill entire batches of livestock in farms. Furthermore, as some diseases can spread from animals to humans, farmers need to comply with safety regulations, with the potential need to shut down their farms in the case of disease outbreaks. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.
Key Insights Provided for Cattle Ranching and Farming Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact agriculture businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:
Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region
Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges
Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles
Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
Cattle Ranching and Farming Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The cattle ranching and farming industry group features 2,500+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.
Product and service categories for the cattle ranching and farming industry include:
Cattle production
Veal calf production
Cattle milk production
Feedlots
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.
Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:
Shortlist potential suppliers
Track and compare companies
Set up custom news alerts
Quickly create and customize RFIs
Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:
Identify and qualify sales prospects
Receive customized prospect recommendations
Analyze and evaluate potential buyers
Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer
