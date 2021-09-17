U.S. markets closed

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Personal Care Services Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for service industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. BizVibe's personal care services industry group, one of the largest service industry categories, consists of 90,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s personal care services industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's personal care services industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the dramatic increase in demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented demand for these products, and a vast number of manufacturers diverted the majority of their resources from other business lines in order to manufacture hand sanitizers and undertook programs to quickly increase sanitizer and disinfectant production capacity. Many companies that were not manufacturing sanitizers and disinfectants earlier also pivoted to the production of these products to tap into the soaring demand and address the demand-supply gap. While this helped address the need for those items, it has also reduced the availability of other products used in the personal care services industry. The companies that pivoted to focus on disinfectant and sanitizer production also face the challenge of reconfiguring their facilities and processes once demand for those products has fallen. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Personal Care Services Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact service businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Personal Care Services Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The personal care services industry group features 90,000+ company profiles categorized into 40+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the personal care services industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

