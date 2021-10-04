U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.72 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9180
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,935.23
    +945.81 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Household Appliances and Electronics Wholesale Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for household appliances and electronics wholesale industry profiles on their platform. All 10,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s household appliances and electronics wholesale industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's household appliances and electronics wholesale industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives from manufacturers. Manufacturers across industries are increasingly launching D2C channels that completely bypass intermediaries. D2C is becoming popular in the electronics industry, with several reputed names launching and expanding their online retail stores. Brands are also aggressively expanding their own product assortments for their online D2C stores to replace any third-party products they used to sell. These initiatives have the potential to shift a part of sales from traditional electronics stores directly to the manufacturers and reduce their dependence on intermediaries, making them a serious threat to the sales and negotiation power of wholesalers. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Household Appliances and Electronics Wholesalers

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Household Appliances and Electronics Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The household appliances and electronics wholesale industry group features 10,000+ company profiles categorized into 50+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the household appliances and electronics wholesale industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-highlights-key-challenges-facing-the-household-appliances-and-electronics-wholesale-industry--monitor-business-risk-and-view-company-insights-301389054.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Why First Watch's focus on breakfast has led to a 'compelling business model'

    First Watch Restaurant Group CEO & President Chris Tomasso&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss its unique restaurant business model, its plans for growth, and its successful recovery despite recent Delta variant surges.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAmplify Energy Corp. is getting close to “a source and a cause” of the incident, which may have been caused by a ship’s anchor, Chief Executive Officer Martyn Willsher said at a press conf

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock slid 2.8% by 3:30 p.m. EDT trading Monday. Granted, the whole stock market has been having a rather bad day. Calling Apple "the hottest player in gaming," the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple's App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.

  • Facebook moves to kill amended FTC complaint, says no basis for branding company 'an unlawful monopolist'

    On Monday, Facebook fired back at the FTC's amended lawsuit by asking that the federal district judge toss the allegations.

  • Oil Surges to Highest Since 2014 as OPEC Maintains Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsU.S. crude futures advanced 2.3% Monday. OPEC+ ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day output increased scheduled for November, according to a statement from the group. The decision comes as the world’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco, s

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsTaipei is seeking to rally political support as China ramps up its aggression toward the island that it considers part of its territory. Warplanes sent by Beijing made a record 93 flights close to Taiwa

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • GSK to slash Triangle footprint with move to downtown Durham

    After nearly 40 years in RTP, pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline is leaving its massive campus in the park for a much smaller space in downtown Durham – but not cutting any jobs. Here's why.

  • Tesla’s Musk Says U.S. Electricity Production Needs to Double to Power Transition to EV Vehicles

    At a recent tech conference, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned that a lot more electricity is needed to power the electric-vehicle revolution.

  • Should this couple take advantage of a hot sellers’ market in real estate to cash in before retirement? The answer isn’t straightforward

    I am hoping you can provide advice about the type of professional my wife and I should consult with over whether to sell our home. We’re in a hot sellers’ market and are considering downsizing to an apartment for three years until we move south or stay put.

  • Automatic transfer of small 401(k) balances is a big win for Vanguard and retirement savers

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • GM, Ford to settle suit over use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have agreed to settle a legal battle over the latter's use of the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology. In a notice filed in court late on Friday, the two automakers said they are in the "process of settling all claims and counterclaims at issue." A judge agreed to dismiss the suit on condition the automakers finalize a settlement within 60 days.