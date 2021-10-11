U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +1.14 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3220
    +1.1070 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,403.29
    +1,998.55 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Postal Service Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for postal service industry profiles on their platform. All 4,500+ postal company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s postal service industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's postal service industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is competition from private couriers. Most areas have a competitive structure in the parcel delivery industry, with national post offices co-existing and competing with private parcel delivery services or couriers. With a more aggressive commercial strategy, these private operators have taken away significant market share from the traditional postal services in the parcel delivery industry. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Postal Service Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Postal Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The postal service industry group features 4,500+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-highlights-key-challenges-facing-the-postal-service-industry--monitor-business-risk-and-view-company-insights-301395456.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • SmileDirectClub to be issued patent for SmileBus

    SmileDirectClub has been issued more than 15 U.S. patents since its founding in 2014, according to a search of the USPTO’s database, and the company has not been shy about defending those patents in court.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

    Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at least three days a week. In his message that was posted on Amazon's blog, Jassy said https://bit.ly/3aq7l6P the company's corporate employees will be permitted to work up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment. Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S.

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • Oil Prices Jump As Demand Bounces Back, U.S. Rig Count Continues Climb

    U.S. oil prices surged to a seven-year high on Monday as demand keeps climbing amid falling Covid-19 cases.

  • The Latest Slump in Car Sales Has Winners and Losers

    As the third-quarter results season approaches, BMW is weathering the microchip storm better than GM, and car dealers seem to be coping better than component suppliers.

  • First Horizon's new DFW leader is prioritizing talent, brand recognition

    First Horizon National Corp. brought on a new market president to pilot its growth in DFW as it continues to integrate with IberiaBank after a recently completed merger. Key Coker, a longtime Dallas banking leader, is prioritizing recruiting talent and boosting the bank’s name recognition. “Even though First Horizon is a top regional bank and a very formidable competitor, it still is relatively a new name in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” Coker said.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • Netflix to Sell ‘Squid Game’ Goods, Other Products on Walmart Site

    The ‘Netflix Hub’ for consumer merchandise is part of the streaming company’s broader effort to diversify revenue and market its content.