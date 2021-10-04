BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Durable Goods Wholesale Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for durable goods wholesale industry profiles on their platform. All 17,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's durable goods wholesale industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the increasing cost of precious metals. Gold and silver prices have been increasing rapidly as investors started investing in them as safe haven during the coronavirus outbreak. However, this rapid rise has impacted the physical demand for these metals in blocks as well as in the form of jewelry. As gold and silver price increases also contribute to rising jewelry costs, customers are deferring their purchases until prices come down. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Durable Goods Wholesalers

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Durable Goods Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The durable goods wholesale industry group features 17,000+ company profiles categorized into 70+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the durable goods wholesale industry include:

Gold jewelry

Clock parts

Dog toys

Home gym equipment

Fishing tackle

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

Shortlist potential suppliers

Track and compare companies

Set up custom news alerts

Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

Identify and qualify sales prospects

Receive customized prospect recommendations

Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

