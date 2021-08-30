U.S. markets closed

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Crop Production Support Industry | Monitor Business Risk and View Company Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for all agriculture industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. Within the agriculture category, BizVibe's crop production support industry group consists of 7,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s crop production support industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's crop production support industry group.

One challenge for crop production support companies which is being highlighted is the impact of COVID-19 on farming. The COVID-19 outbreak around the world during the first quarter of 2020 has created a ripple effect across sectors that is still unfolding. The impact on farming of different crops has been significant mostly because of a shortage of labor. Farming organizations in several regions, especially those dealing in cash crops, have been affected due to demand erosion and financial liquidity crunch. This impact is expected to trickle down to all support and ancillary activities as well. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Crop Production Support Companies

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact agriculture businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Crop Production Support Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The crop production support industry group features 7,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the crop production support industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-highlights-key-challenges-facing-the-crop-production-support-industry--monitor-business-risk-and-view-company-insights-301364721.html

SOURCE BizVibe

