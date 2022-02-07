BizVibe's Digital Greeting Card Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of digital greeting card companies and over 70,000 publishing companies worldwide. BizVibe's digital greeting card company insights highlight the strong influence that pandemic-driven purchasing habits are expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's timber transport industry group.

Get free insights for 100+ digital greeting card companies

Key Industry Trend – Influence of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The greeting card industry as a whole has been struggling recently, and while millennials have been accounting for a significant share of greeting card purchases in recent years, the market has still been in decline. The market for digital greeting cards, however, is on the rise, bolstered by the onset of the global pandemic and the need to work remotely and avoid large gatherings in many parts of the world.

With fewer opportunities to interact in person or shop in stores, consumers have turned to digital cards in order to connect with friends, family, and coworkers. Some digital card vendors allow users to customize them with images and text, giving them similar features to a physical greeting card. This ease of access and customization will help give digital greeting cards staying power even after the end of the pandemic.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

Digital greeting cards don't face the same geographical barriers as traditional paper cards do. Customers can access online greeting card services from around the world, without needing to rely on physical storefronts or shipping. As internet penetration and the adoption of smartphones rise around the world, digital greeting cards can be sent and received with very few barriers. E-commerce also allows for easy browsing and comparison shopping, enabling consumers to find the best card at the best price.

View All Digital Greeting Card Company Insights on BizVibe

Story continues

Detailed analysis of 100+ digital greeting card companies

Risk of doing business for all digital greeting card companies

Industry trends and challenges expected to impact digital greeting card companies

Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

Key products and services for each digital greeting card company

List of key executives and decision makers for each digital greeting card company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Digital Greeting Card Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's video distribution industry group.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's digital greeting cards industry group.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-digital-greeting-card-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301475056.html

SOURCE BizVibe