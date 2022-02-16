BizVibe's Furniture Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of furniture leasing companies and thousands of other leasing companies worldwide. BizVibe's furniture leasing company insights highlight the influence that the increasing frequency at which millennials move homes is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's furniture leasing industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Millennials Relocating More Frequently

The millennial generation tends to move more often than older generations, which can make furniture rental more practical than purchasing cheap pieces that don't last very long, or more expensive pieces that are harder to afford. Millennials as a group have tighter budgets than their parents, and this combined with housing prices that continue to climb means that they end up moving more frequently before settling down in a home that they own. This generation is also changing jobs more often, contributing to the need to move homes.

Because people are moving more frequently than in the past, the incentive to rent furniture rather than buy it is considerably higher. Renting means less hassle deconstructing and reconstructing furniture or moving large and awkward items from place to place. It can also be more budget-friendly: consumers can afford high-quality, expensive furniture pieces without needing to save up to buy them upfront. As subscription plans become more popular options for everything from meal kits to cars, furniture rentals will become increasingly common.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

Furniture rentals have become common in North America, with high demand in the US and Canada and many rental companies operating in the two countries. The growing prevalence of subscription services and other on-demand services makes the region highly receptive to the concept. Europe is also a growing market for furniture leasing companies, with Germany expected to be a lucrative market in the coming years.

