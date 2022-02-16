U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

BizVibe's Furniture Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of furniture leasing companies and thousands of other leasing companies worldwide. BizVibe's furniture leasing company insights highlight the influence that the increasing frequency at which millennials move homes is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe&#39;s furniture leasing industry group.
Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's furniture leasing industry group.

Get free insights for 100+ furniture leasing companies

Key Industry Trend – Millennials Relocating More Frequently

The millennial generation tends to move more often than older generations, which can make furniture rental more practical than purchasing cheap pieces that don't last very long, or more expensive pieces that are harder to afford. Millennials as a group have tighter budgets than their parents, and this combined with housing prices that continue to climb means that they end up moving more frequently before settling down in a home that they own. This generation is also changing jobs more often, contributing to the need to move homes.

Because people are moving more frequently than in the past, the incentive to rent furniture rather than buy it is considerably higher. Renting means less hassle deconstructing and reconstructing furniture or moving large and awkward items from place to place. It can also be more budget-friendly: consumers can afford high-quality, expensive furniture pieces without needing to save up to buy them upfront. As subscription plans become more popular options for everything from meal kits to cars, furniture rentals will become increasingly common.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America

Furniture rentals have become common in North America, with high demand in the US and Canada and many rental companies operating in the two countries. The growing prevalence of subscription services and other on-demand services makes the region highly receptive to the concept. Europe is also a growing market for furniture leasing companies, with Germany expected to be a lucrative market in the coming years.

View All Furniture Leasing Company Insights on BizVibe

  • Detailed analysis of 100+ furniture leasing companies

  • Risk of doing business for all furniture leasing companies

  • Industry trends and challenges expected to impact furniture leasing companies

  • Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

  • Key products and services for each furniture leasing company

  • List of key executives and decision makers for each furniture leasing company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Furniture Leasing Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-furniture-leasing-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301481830.html

SOURCE BizVibe

