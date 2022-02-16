BizVibe's Healthcare Equipment Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of healthcare equipment leasing companies and thousands of equipment rental companies worldwide. BizVibe's healthcare equipment leasing company insights highlight the influence that the flexibility of rentals over purchases is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Driver – Flexibility Afforded by Rentals over Purchases

Rental and subscription services have been growing increasingly popular in recent years. Rentals can make expensive healthcare equipment more affordable to organizations with limited budgets by minimizing upfront costs. Renting equipment can also give companies and healthcare institutions access to newer and higher-quality equipment than they might be able to afford otherwise, with the ability to upgrade to newer products more easily than it would be had they purchased the items outright.

Healthcare equipment rental can also allow organizations to adapt to fluctuating demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, there is extremely high need for ventilators and other equipment used in treating patients that have the virus, and less focus on non-essential procedures and treatments. But this shift is temporary and eventually hospitals and other healthcare institutions will have less need for this equipment, and rental equipment is easier to downsize than owned assets.

Driver Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America and Asia-Pacific

The US and China are the world's largest markets for healthcare equipment leasing, with Canada and Japan also being key countries. The US market is estimated at over US$10 billion, and China's is expected to surpass US$12 billion by 2027. While the North American market is approaching saturation, the growing populations and economies of developing countries are making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region for this market, attracting the focus of many healthcare equipment leasing companies.

