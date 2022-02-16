U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.76
    +10.69 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,000.72
    +11.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,137.25
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.91
    +4.45 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -0.78 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.20
    +18.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4080
    -0.1880 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,195.23
    +100.59 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.76
    +6.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

BizVibe's Healthcare Equipment Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of healthcare equipment leasing companies and thousands of equipment rental companies worldwide. BizVibe's healthcare equipment leasing company insights highlight the influence that the flexibility of rentals over purchases is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe&#39;s healthcare equipment leasing industry group.
Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's healthcare equipment leasing industry group.

Get free insights for 100+ healthcare equipment companies

Key Industry Driver – Flexibility Afforded by Rentals over Purchases

Rental and subscription services have been growing increasingly popular in recent years. Rentals can make expensive healthcare equipment more affordable to organizations with limited budgets by minimizing upfront costs. Renting equipment can also give companies and healthcare institutions access to newer and higher-quality equipment than they might be able to afford otherwise, with the ability to upgrade to newer products more easily than it would be had they purchased the items outright.

Healthcare equipment rental can also allow organizations to adapt to fluctuating demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, there is extremely high need for ventilators and other equipment used in treating patients that have the virus, and less focus on non-essential procedures and treatments. But this shift is temporary and eventually hospitals and other healthcare institutions will have less need for this equipment, and rental equipment is easier to downsize than owned assets.

Driver Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in North America and Asia-Pacific

The US and China are the world's largest markets for healthcare equipment leasing, with Canada and Japan also being key countries. The US market is estimated at over US$10 billion, and China's is expected to surpass US$12 billion by 2027. While the North American market is approaching saturation, the growing populations and economies of developing countries are making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region for this market, attracting the focus of many healthcare equipment leasing companies.

View All Healthcare Equipment Leasing Company Insights on BizVibe

  • Detailed analysis of 100+ healthcare equipment companies

  • Risk of doing business for all healthcare equipment companies

  • Industry trends and challenges expected to impact healthcare equipment companies

  • Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

  • Key products and services for each healthcare equipment company

  • List of key executives and decision makers for each healthcare equipment company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Healthcare Equipment Leasing Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-healthcare-equipment-leasing-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301481832.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Munger on U.S. tech giants: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) slid Wednesday morning after it was reported late Tuesday that the company is paying $90 million to settle a data-privacy-related class-action lawsuit. For Meta, $90 million isn't exactly a lot of money -- its revenue in the fourth quarter alone was $33.7 billion. This particular class-action lawsuit, which is a decade old, alleged that Facebook continued to track its users online even after they had logged out of the social media platform.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EIA data show an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles decline

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 11. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 200,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Ex-Cantor Trader Loses SEC Fight Despite ‘Scapegoat’ Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s former global co-head of equities helped violate SEC rules on recording commissions on trades, a jury found after a weeklong trial at which he and other traders tried to cast blame on a permissive culture at the firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCapr

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.