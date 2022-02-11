U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

BizVibe's Motorcycle Leasing Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of motorcycle leasing companies and thousands of consumer goods rental companies worldwide. BizVibe's motorcycle leasing industry insights highlight the influence that the emergence of subscription-based rental models is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's motorcycle leasing industry group.

Key Industry Trend – Subscription-Based Rental Services

An increasing number of industries are beginning to offer subscription-based services, and the vehicle rental sector is no exception. A vehicle subscription can provide consumers with a shorter rental term and more flexibility than a lease, allowing them to change vehicles easily or to meet short-term rental needs. This flexibility can be especially appealing to users due to the greater financial uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic, combined with a general trend away from vehicle ownership.

For vehicle leasing companies, subscription models with flexible terms can allow them to make more efficient use of fleets, renting out idle vehicles for short periods of time. Some manufacturers are adopting the strategy themselves in order to mitigate the impact of falling vehicle ownership rates.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific

There are many growth opportunities for vehicle leasing and subscription services in Asia-Pacific, and particularly for motorcycles. In densely populated cities with congested roadways, for example, motorcycles are a popular option. China and India are key countries for the motorcycle leasing industry, and subscription services can provide users with flexibility in terms of vehicle type, timing, and budget to suit varying needs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the motorcycle leasing industry over the next several years.

  • Detailed analysis of 100+ motorcycle leasing companies

  • Risk of doing business for all motorcycle leasing companies

  • Industry trends and challenges expected to impact motorcycle leasing companies

  • Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

  • Key products and services for each motorcycle leasing company

  • List of key executives and decision makers for each motorcycle leasing company

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-motorcycle-leasing-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301480681.html

SOURCE BizVibe

