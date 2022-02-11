U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.01
    +8.93 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,372.66
    +131.07 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,183.54
    -2.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.70
    +11.54 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.04
    +1.16 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.36 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0190
    -0.0120 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8660
    -0.1640 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,645.65
    -899.88 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.27
    +12.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,660.48
    -11.92 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

BizVibe's Potash Mining Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of potash mining companies and thousands of nonmetallic mineral mining and quarrying companies worldwide. BizVibe's potash mining company insights highlight the strong influence that the shift towards sustainable mining practices is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe&#39;s potash mining industry group.
Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's potash mining industry group.

Get free insights for 100+ potash mining companies

Key Industry Trend – Adoption of Sustainable Mining Practices

Sustainability practices and renewable energy are increasingly becoming a priority for businesses across industries. Government regulations and incentives, along with consumer sentiment, are driving companies to invest in sustainable products and processes. Potash mining company Gensource, for example, recently developed a new technique for potash extraction that has so little environmental impact that it did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment when implemented on a project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The method involves a closed-loop system, which has minimal effect on water and air quality or on local ecosystems.

There are other ways that mining operations can be made more sustainable aside from the mining process itself. Many companies are implementing renewable energy solutions such as wind turbines at their project sites. Some are using waste heat to produce steam in order to generate electricity. While these setups may not be able to fully cover a project's energy needs, they can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and make operations more environmentally friendly.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

Sustainability is an important issue around the world, both in terms of its impact and in terms of regulations and incentives being instituted in many different countries. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of mining activities, but the US, Canada, and many European countries also have a strong focus on mining and a need to make activities more sustainable. Many governments, associations, and individual companies are busy researching and implementing solutions to these needs.

View All Potash Mining Company Insights on BizVibe

  • Detailed analysis of 100+ potash mining companies

  • Risk of doing business for all potash mining companies

  • Industry trends and challenges expected to impact potash mining companies

  • Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

  • Key products and services for each potash mining company

  • List of key executives and decision makers for each potash mining company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Potash Mining Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-potash-mining-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301480683.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • $90 Oil: Chevron and Caterpillar's 2020 Acquisitions Are Paying Off Big Time

    Industry-leading companies have several advantages that make them worth owning, even if they are more expensive than smaller competitors. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), those advantages were put on display in 2020 when deep pockets allowed both companies to make timely acquisitions during a depressed oil and gas market. In 2020, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was under $40 per barrel, and the average Henry Hub natural gas price was just under $2 per MMBtu.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

    Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla's California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California's civil rights agency alleges in an explosive lawsuit filed against the company Thursday.

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap, but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • OPEC supply issues threaten further oil-market volatility, IEA says

    Chronic oil supply issues among a group of major producing nations threaten to heighten tightness and volatility in the energy market and push prices higher still, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Green Fuels Are Set to Replace Diesel From Indian Farms by 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s third-biggest energy consumer and a top grower of grains and sugar, targets to end the use of diesel in the farming sector in less than three years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe nation will focus on rene

  • OPEC+ Supply Shortfall May Push Oil Price Higher, IEA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could climb further because of the OPEC+ coalition’s “chronic” struggle to revive production, unless the group’s Middle Eastern heavyweights pump extra to compensate, the International Energy Agency warned.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher Wi

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o