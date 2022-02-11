BizVibe's Potash Mining Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of potash mining companies and thousands of nonmetallic mineral mining and quarrying companies worldwide. BizVibe's potash mining company insights highlight the strong influence that the shift towards sustainable mining practices is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Key Industry Trend – Adoption of Sustainable Mining Practices

Sustainability practices and renewable energy are increasingly becoming a priority for businesses across industries. Government regulations and incentives, along with consumer sentiment, are driving companies to invest in sustainable products and processes. Potash mining company Gensource, for example, recently developed a new technique for potash extraction that has so little environmental impact that it did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment when implemented on a project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The method involves a closed-loop system, which has minimal effect on water and air quality or on local ecosystems.

There are other ways that mining operations can be made more sustainable aside from the mining process itself. Many companies are implementing renewable energy solutions such as wind turbines at their project sites. Some are using waste heat to produce steam in order to generate electricity. While these setups may not be able to fully cover a project's energy needs, they can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and make operations more environmentally friendly.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

Sustainability is an important issue around the world, both in terms of its impact and in terms of regulations and incentives being instituted in many different countries. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of mining activities, but the US, Canada, and many European countries also have a strong focus on mining and a need to make activities more sustainable. Many governments, associations, and individual companies are busy researching and implementing solutions to these needs.

