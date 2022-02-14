U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.71
    -2.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,593.00
    -145.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,853.47
    +62.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.01
    +9.86 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.72
    -0.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.40
    +23.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.51 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9910
    +0.0360 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5100
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,655.99
    +364.15 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.96
    +18.76 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.07
    -129.95 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

BizVibe's Water Reclamation Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for hundreds of water reclamation companies and thousands of water and sewage companies worldwide. BizVibe's water reclamation company insights highlight the strong influence that the rising investments in water treatment chemicals and processes are expected to have in the coming years for market participants.

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe&#39;s water reclamation industry group.
Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's water reclamation industry group.

Get free insights for 100+ water reclamation companies

Key Industry Trend – Growing Investments in Water Treatment Solutions

The limited amount of available fresh water in the world and the growing populations globally mean that the demand-supply gap for water is rising significantly. Countries are therefore developing plans and policies for water treatment as well as budgeting substantial amounts for water treatment and reclamation.

The US, for example, is planning to spend several hundred million dollars on cleaning up abandoned mines around the country, reclaiming land and water from the area and making it usable again. As demand for fresh water continues to rise and as countries move towards more sustainable practices for energy generation and other activities, the number of such projects will increase.

Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance Globally

North America and Europe are both well-established markets for water reclamation, with energy generation, mining, and industrial sectors that both use and generate wastewater. However, the growing populations in developing nations combined with rapidly increasing industrial activity mean that Asia-Pacific is a leading region when it comes to market growth, with many countries working to improve the quality and availability of fresh water for consumption and industrial usage.

View All Water Reclamation Company Insights on BizVibe

  • Detailed analysis of 100+ water reclamation companies

  • Risk of doing business for all water reclamation companies

  • Industry trends and challenges expected to impact water reclamation companies

  • Regional, national, and global competitors/similar companies

  • Key products and services for each water reclamation company

  • List of key executives and decision makers for each water reclamation company

Get free access to all BizVibe company insights

Need More? Are You Looking for Additional Water Reclamation Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now!

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibes-water-reclamation-company-analysis-highlights-key-insights-in-the-area-of-key-industry-trends-and-challenges-risk-of-doing-business-geographic-relevance-and-category-influence-301480825.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Johnson & Johnson to defend talc bankruptcy in court

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Monday will urge a judge to allow it to use the bankruptcy process to resolve tens of thousands of claims that the company's baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer. More than 38,000 plaintiffs have alleged the company's talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure. J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.

  • Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

    Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters. Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal. The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Struggle for Direction While Yields Climb: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Pri

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • Sticking With Gas-Guzzlers Over EVs Could Delay Postal Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service is expected in coming days to reaffirm its plan to pay Oshkosh Corp. as much as $6 billion over 10 years to replace an aging fleet of red-white-and blue delivery vans with mostly gasoline-powered models instead of climate-friendly electric vehicles. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospit

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% as tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine enter a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Struggle for Direction While Yields Climb: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Citigroup's workforce, bolstered by former flight attendants, helps the lender improve performance in Hong Kong last year

    Citigroup's Hong Kong unit has turned dozens of former flight attendants and tourism industry employees, who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, into bankers as part of its hiring spree. The US bank recruited 1,000 new employees in the city, including 300 mainly for its wealth management division last year, which saw the lender lock in a substantial number of new clients. Citi's expanded workforce helped the lender to post a slightly better profit in Hong Kong in 2021 compared with 2020, wh

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.