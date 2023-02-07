U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.51
    +15.43 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,915.92
    +24.90 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,970.11
    +82.66 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.41
    +5.69 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    +2.50 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.30
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0830
    -1.5240 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,084.85
    +16.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.80
    +5.84 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
·2 min read
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 216 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.


Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Fed’s Powell: The ‘Disinflationary Process’ Has Begun

    Powell reiterated that continued interest-rate increases will be appropriate, but acknowledged that the "disinflationary process" has begun.

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Analysts Estimate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. Snowflake eliminates that friction by breaking down the silos, collecting all of the data, and storing it on a cloud-based data warehousing platform that can be easily accessed by third-party apps and data visualization services.

  • Is It Time To Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?

    Despite the Nasdaq-100 rocketing 10.6% higher in January 2023, some stocks haven't had nearly the same success. The three worst Nasdaq-100 performers in January were Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP). Enphase was the basement dweller among Nasdaq-100 stocks, down 16.5% in January.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Where Will Intel Be in 3 Years?

    In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell

    U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C.