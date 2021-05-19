U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,100.90
    -26.93 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,795.03
    -265.63 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,229.67
    -73.96 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.20
    -25.68 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.42
    -2.07 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.40
    +11.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    -0.33 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6510
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4156
    -0.0032 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,695.38
    -4,086.87 (-9.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.32
    -66.15 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Virtual Format for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that it has elected to offer a virtual meeting format, via webcast, for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Meeting date and time have not been changed and will take place on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. However, in light of health and safety concerns, as well as restrictions under California state and applicable local laws pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting and attendance will be limited to selected members of its executive team, Gerald (“Jerry”) Deitchle, Chairman of the Board, and, possibly some of the Company's other directors.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2021 (the record date) may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by visiting the website www.meetingcenter.io/297602014, entering BJRI2021 as the password and using the 15-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously mailed or made available to them. Shareholders who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, should follow the instructions contained in the additional proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders will be able to begin logging into the Annual Meeting at least 15 minutes before the start of the Annual Meeting.

All shareholders of record as of the record date may also vote anytime in advance of the meeting at www.investorvote.com/BJRI or by using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) remain valid for use in their current forms. Shareholders that have already voted do not need to vote again.

For additional information about accessing, voting and participating in the Annual Meeting via webcast, please refer to the additional proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 211 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our 211 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 210 are serving guests in our dining rooms in accordance to local, state and national guidelines regarding hours, capacity and social distancing limitations. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Look at Bitcoin Backwardation Like an Oil Trader

    Backwardation refers to a downward sloping futures curve where front-month contracts trade at a higher price than far-maturity contracts.

  • Ladbrokes Parent Goes From Prey to Hunter in Casino-Merger Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Entain Plc, the owner of Ladbrokes betting shops, is considering making a bid for some William Hill assets, targeting a competitor just months after rebuffing an unsolicited $11 billion takeover approach from MGM Resorts International.Chief Executive Officer Jette Nygaard-Andersen, who took over in January, plans to look at the non-U.S. assets of William Hill Plc that Caesars Entertainment Inc. is putting up for sale, including the well-known U.K. properties.“We’re looking at everything, so we’re certainly also looking at whether this could be an interesting opportunity,” she said in a recent interview.A deal would bring about tremendous consolidation in British betting shops, where Entain already has a 40% share. Bloomberg reported last year that the company, under a previous CEO, had also been interested in buying the non-U.S. assets of William Hill.The global online gambling market is expected to grow by double digits annually to as much as $158 billion by 2028. That’s sparked a global race by casino operators, sports team owners, media companies and private equity firms looking to establish a strong position in the fast-growing business.Entain itself almost became prey. In January, the parent of U.K. bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral rejected MGM’s offer as too low and appointed Nygaard-Andersen, an existing board member, as its CEO.“I don’t know if you should say exciting, but it was a busy Christmas and part of January,” said Nygaard-Andersen, 52.In April, Entain took control of Enlabs AB, a Swedish online betting company with a big presence in the Baltics. It’s also making a run for some of the assets of Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., a potential $2.7 billion deal.The total volume of casino deals completed or pending has risen 33% to $22 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. Notable transactions include the merger between Bally’s Corp. and Gamesys Group Plc, as well as Apollo Global Management Inc.’s purchase of the Venetian in Las Vegas.Nygaard-Andersen, whose recent experience includes running esports teams and tournaments, sees a convergence between online betting and other forms of digital entertainment, such as video games. She talks about potentially adding a real casino to games like Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto, or expanding chances to bet on Fortnite tournaments. But that’s still down the road. Right now, Nygaard-Andersen and her deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Rob Wood, are looking at deals across the globe.April DealWilliam Hill agreed in April to be acquired for $4 billion by Las Vegas-based Caesars, its partner in sports betting in the U.S. Caesars has said it plans to sell the non-U.S. assets within 12 months to pay down $2 billion in debt.Those businesses made up more than 80% of William Hill’s sales last year, according to a public filing. The auction is expected to start in about two weeks, and Caesars’ preferred approach is to sell all of the assets together, said a person familiar with the matter. Chad Beynon, an analyst with Macquarie Securities, estimates their value at about $2.5 billion.One hurdle for Entain could be regulatory, Nygaard-Andersen said. A tie-up With William Hill would give the company a large market share in the U.K.Caesars didn’t respond to a request for comment.Apollo, which lost out to Caesars on the William Hill acquisition, is also interested in bidding for the non-U.S. assets, and may be the leading candidate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo is also bidding against Entain for the Tabcorp assets. Apollo declined to comment.Other private equity firms may be interested, including CVC Capital Partners, which declined to comment. Blackstone Group Inc. considered it, but decided against pursuing the properties, according a person familiar with that company’s thinking.Similar StrategyFlutter Entertainment Plc, owner of the Paddy Power betting shops in Ireland and the FanDuel brand in the U.S., outlined a position somewhat similar to Entain’s on its most recent earnings call.“I don’t think we’d be an acquirer of a very large number of shops, but we’re always interested in expanding our retail footprint,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said. “If there were customer databases or other things that we could acquire in European markets, we’d look at it.”Another potential suitor for William Hill’s shops is Fred Done, the owner of Betfred, a rival bookmaker that owned about 6% of William Hill before the Caesars deal. A representative said he is still considering his position.Nygaard-Andersen, the first woman to run a U.K.-listed betting company, was unperturbed by the competition or the challenges of a William Hill deal. And the company still has its online betting venture in the U.S. with MGM. The two companies have invested about $500 million in a business that may now be worth more than $10 billion.“There is a vast amount of opportunities for us,” Nygaard-Andersen said. “So let’s see.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Assets Aren’t a ‘Real Investment,’ ECB Vice President Says

    Crypto’s weak fundamentals mean investors should be prepared for more price swings, Luis de Guindos said.

  • No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla

    The race to find the next Tesla is on but the search is turning up plenty of clunkers as well as potential superstars. Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Scotland's Baillie Gifford are among the fund houses helping to bankroll the shift from fossil-fueled transportation with investments in one or more of 32 electric vehicle industry companies which they believe will be long-term winners in the electrification movement. In just three weeks, from late April to mid-May, the combined value of those 32 companies has slid more than $200 billion to $810 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters and investor website Pitchbook, with Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, accounting for three-quarters of the drop.

  • Gold, Silver Reach Three-Month Highs as Inflation Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold and silver reached the highest prices in more than three months, extending a recovery from a slump as growing inflation concerns and assurances on monetary policy pull investors back to the metals.Prices rose as U.S. stocks declined for a second day, with investors weighing the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices. The precious metals, which are often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, are also benefiting from a weaker the dollar and wavering Treasury yields.Gold, which was dogged by higher bond rates at the start of the year, has staged a second-quarter turnaround. The recovery has been driven by repeated assurances from Federal Reserve officials that they aren’t considering raising rates or scaling back bond buying anytime soon. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion rose for a seventh straight session.“It seems inflation fears are finally translating into higher precious metals prices,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “ETF investors are starting to swing into net buyers again.”Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,869.44 an ounce on Tuesday, after advancing to $1,875.10, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver for immediate delivery rose as much as 2.1% to $28.7533 an ounce, the highest since early February, when the metal was trading near an eight-year peak. Palladium rose, while platinum slipped.Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting due Wednesday for any sign that policy makers may reduce stimulus earlier than expected. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back massive bond purchases, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects price pressures to ease in 2022.While Morgan Stanley expects the first warning of bond tapering to come in September -- putting pressure back on gold -- the bank said bullion has the potential to stay above $1,700 an ounce through the second half of the year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. to Increase Covid-19 Vaccine Exports Amid Global Pressure

    The Biden administration intends to share 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and J&J with other countries by the end of June.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Stocks Fall for Second Day on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined for a second day with losses steepening in the final 15 minutes of trading as investors weighed the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices.All three of the main U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower after megacap technology stocks including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. erased earlier gains. Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined, with energy stocks leading losses as oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook. Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases. Inflation concerns intensified last week when the government reported the fastest increase in consumer prices since 2008 and commodities from iron ore to Brent crude rose to multiyear highs.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “It’s a new set of circumstances for markets, so we’ve had more churn over the last couple of weeks. I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.“The fact that inflation and interest rates are on the way up, I think we have to recognize that returns overall in the U.S. equity market from this point will be very modest and perhaps volatile compared to what we have enjoyed especially over the last 12 to 15 months,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again. There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. A return to the accord could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports and bring more supply to the market.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:07 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.6% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4187The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.92 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,870 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodities Crumble, Showing Limit to Once-Unstoppable Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy and commodities futures swooned under the weight of inflation fears and concerns about the resilience of Chinese demand, raising doubts about the prospects for a much-vaunted commodity “supercycle.”Oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated on Wednesday amid a broader market meltdown afflicting everything from cryptos to equities.The stark downturn comes just weeks after luminaries from major investment banks and trading houses such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group boldly forecast the dawn of a new era of booming raw material markets.The specter of an inflationary contagion is heightening concern that central bankers will curb monetary stimulus, knocking out on the key pillars of a rally that drove commodities to a nine-year high last week. Traders also were spooked by comments from China’s chief administrative panel calling for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protecting consumers from soaring prices.“Concerns about higher inflation that could threaten or even derail the recovery of the global economy seem to have gained the upper hand today,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “This has led to higher risk aversion among market participants as can also be seen by falling stock markets.”Hedge FundsThe surge in raw materials costs has had far-reaching impacts as consumers were socked with higher grocery bills and homebuilders struggled to manage sky-high lumber prices. Sanderson Farms Inc., the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S., may shelve plans to build a new processing plant in response to elevated prices for steel and other building materials.Investors will be closely scanning minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve deliberations at 2 p.m. Eastern time for clues on the outlook for any anti-inflationary measures.Even before Wednesday’s sell off, money managers had dialed back bets on rising commodity prices for the first time in over a month, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data on 20 raw materials compiled by Bloomberg.Crude fell as much as 5.4% in New York, the steepest intraday decline in more than six weeks. Swelling U.S. stockpiles added to concerns that Iran may soon pour more crude onto global markets as part of a revived nuclear deal.Industrial MetalsMeanwhile, copper dipped, leading a decline among industrial metals. Copper for three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 4.1% to $9977.50 a ton, the most since March 4. Other LME metals also dropped, with zinc declining from its highest close in nearly three years.See how other commodities traded:Natural gas futures fell as much as 2.4% on the New York Mercantile Exchange as traders shed bullish bets ahead of a key U.S. government tally of stored supples scheduled for release on ThursdayWheat fell as much as 3.8% to the lowest in almost a month on the Chicago Board of Trade as better weather forecasts improved prospects for bumper crops in the U.S. and EuropeGasoline declined 4.3% in New York(Adds futures prices in final three bullet points.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.