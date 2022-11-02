U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.82
    -25.28 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,577.28
    -75.92 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,768.59
    -122.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.71
    -27.68 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    +1.51 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9869
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1459
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1290
    -1.1030 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,506.87
    +63.76 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.85
    -4.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
·1 min read
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2022 Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Central). Management will also meet with institutional investors at the conference, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or bjri@jcir.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like

    Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Chemed (CHE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.82% and 1.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Malaysia’s Axiata Weighing Options for Indonesian Units, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. is exploring options for its Indonesia businesses including combining its broadband and mobile services in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screensh

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Stock Market Couldn't Reclaim Ground; Motorcycle Stock Pops

    The stock market is still skeptical ahead of the FOMC meeting and rate decision. Animal health stock led the S&P 500 after positive earnings.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Toyota cuts output target amid chip crunch as profit tumbles 25%

    Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage. During the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota fared better than most car makers in managing supply chains, but it fell victim to the prolonged chip shortage this year, cutting monthly production targets repeatedly. "We're out of the worst phase, but ... it's not necessarily a situation where we're fully supplied," said Kazunari Kumakura, Toyota's purchasing group chief.

  • Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Up

    Insperity's (NSP) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenue surge year over year.

  • Bitcoin Is Looking Solid, but Some Crypto Miners Are Still Getting Crushed

    At least two publicly-listed crypto miners face serious liquidity issues. A recent improvement in the Bitcoin market hasn't helped at all.

  • Visa Or Mastercard: Which One Will Perform Better? This Analyst Picks His Favorite

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $385 to $380. Dolev reiterated Neutral on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a $220 price target. Both V and MA reported results last week. Comparing their three-year U.S. volume share of PCE shows MA is capturing a share above its historical average, whereas Visa is trending below. The latter also saw U.S. credit volumes decline sequentially, reversing a multi-year positive trend. Dolev updated C4Q a

  • Microsoft President Wants More Training for Workers to Fight Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith is calling for companies, schools and governments to dramatically increase training workers for new and redesigned roles tackling the climate crisis. The software giant, which has pledged to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030, says the lack of skills in areas like carbon accounting, green procurement and supply chain management is a threat to the kind of progress needed to arrest global warming.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukrai

  • 'I Don't Understand' Uber Hype, Says Jon Najarian

    Jon Najarian, the former linebacker for the Chicago Bears turned options trader, headed to the New York Stock Exchange to stream his show live from TheStreet's NYSE home base at Post 35. The show, which can be found below, hit on a number of different stocks from Johnson & Johnson's newest acquisitions to Uber post-earnings.

  • Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial faces 'perfect storm,' analyst Dick Bove says

    SVB Financial Group, which has already seen its shares lose two-thirds of their value this year, faces more trouble ahead as Silicon Valley's recovery doesn't appear likely anytime soon. At least that's the verdict from prominent banking analyst Dick Bove, whose latest assessment of the bank reveals how quickly the economy is shifting into lower gear. "The perfect storm has now developed for the company," Bove of Odeon Capital Group told clients Oct. 28, saying that a fundamental change is underway as Silicon Valley companies may have to shift their focus from technology-based products and services for consumers to those designed for businesses.

  • Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.43% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Marketmind: Trick or treat?

    There's a sense of cheer among investors before the Fed's mid-week rate decision as markets seem to be pricing in an expected treat from the U.S. central bank. The Fed is set to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. Analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute are, however, still underweight on stocks as they see central banks on a path to overtighten policy.

  • Pet insurance for cats: What to know

    Pet insurance for cats depends on a variety of factors. Here's what you should know about protecting your cat.