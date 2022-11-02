BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2022 Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Central). Management will also meet with institutional investors at the conference, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://in v estors.bjsrestaurants.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

