U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.42
    -12.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,992.93
    -107.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,268.82
    -105.51 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.91
    -20.70 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    +0.63 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0270 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,394.85
    -1,097.99 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.26
    -5.21 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 4th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating at the 4th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference. The Company’s management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or bjri@jcir.com.


Recommended Stories