BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc EVP, Chief Digital Officer Monica Schwartz Sells Company Shares

Monica Schwartz, the Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ), has sold 13,578 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $78.81 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,070,616.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates as a membership-only warehouse club chain in the United States. The company provides a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, home goods, and other general merchandise. Members can shop at the company's warehouse locations or online, benefiting from BJ's Wholesale Club's bulk purchasing and exclusive pricing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,746 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Monica Schwartz is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading at $78.81, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.85, above both the industry median of 15.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, with a current share price of $78.81 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.25, indicating that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and broader economic indicators, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

