BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' (NYSE:BJ) five-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 177% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 22% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 23% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings provided a TSR of 6.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 23% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings .

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.