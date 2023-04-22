BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) jumps 5.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) share price is 189% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 41% per year. Notably, the 42% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 42% per year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

