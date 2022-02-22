U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

BKD hosts virtual seminar focusing on cybersecurity, tax, ESG

BKD CPAs & Advisors
·1 min read

Sessions will focus on key issues expected to impact most industries this year and beyond

Springfield, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD CPAs & Advisors will host “2022 Future Focus,” a virtual seminar focusing on three important issues that will impact most industries this year and beyond, on February 24 with an encore presentation on February 28. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited.

BKD Trusted Advisors™ will provide insights and guidance on protecting against cyberthreats; the implications of recent and upcoming tax legislation; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations and frameworks. Register online at bkd.com.

The seminar’s sessions will be led by BKD advisors with deep knowledge and experience in each field:

Cy Sturdivant will discuss current cybersecurity trends and best practices to help protect organizations from cyberthreats. Sturdivant is a member of BKD’s IT Risk Services division’s cybersecurity team. He has more than 17 years of experience working with and serving various companies by performing IT general control engagements, cybersecurity risk assessments and managing various other cybersecurity-related services. He is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tad Goodenbour will discuss potential impacts and opportunities from recent and proposed tax legislation. Goodenbour has four decades of experience in public accounting focusing on federal income tax issues for a variety of industries and has significant experience in partnership and limited liability company planning, structuring and operation. He is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dirk Cockrum will discuss expectations and best practices for implementing an ESG framework with an organization. Cockrum is the ESG practice leader for BKD National Enterprise Risk Solutions Practice. He has more than 25 years of experience working in the energy and transportation industries’ operations and financial systems. He is based in Houston, Texas.

-30-

CONTACT: Mike Brothers BKD CPAs & Advisors 14178317283 mbrothers@bkd.com


