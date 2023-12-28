BKI Investment's (ASX:BKI) investors will be pleased with their favorable 50% return over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 19% over five years, which is below the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 1.1%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, BKI Investment managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.8% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 3% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:BKI Earnings Per Share Growth December 28th 2023

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, BKI Investment's TSR for the last 5 years was 50%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

BKI Investment shareholders gained a total return of 5.8% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 8% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - BKI Investment has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

