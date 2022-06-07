U.S. markets closed

BKS Partners to Participate in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games as Donor & Supply Volunteers for "Fans in the Stands"

·5 min read
In this article:
  • BRP

TAMPA, Fla. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC ("BKS Partners"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a proud donor to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL.

BKS Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners))
BKS Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners))

"We're excited and honored to be part of this year's Special Olympics USA Games," says Kelly Nash, President of Middle Market Client Experience and Go-to-Market Strategy. "This program is near to the hearts of our colleagues, and we are fortunate to be involved in a small way."

The 2022 Donor Club members are granted exclusive membership opportunities and experiences during the event. BKS Partners' colleagues will be volunteering as "Fans in the Stands" during the June 8th and 9th games. As "Fans in the Stands," colleagues will cheer on athletes as they compete throughout the event.

The 2022 USA games will be hosted in Orlando, FL, from June 5-12. During this week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games visit www.2022USAGames.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is the host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

ABOUT BKS Partners
BKS Partners is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefits Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and, most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more at www.bks-partners.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.
BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 259-8032 | IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS
Rachel DeAngelo, Communications Manager
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 387-6842 | rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bks-partners-to-participate-in-2022-special-olympics-usa-games-as-donor--supply-volunteers-for-fans-in-the-stands-301563335.html

SOURCE Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS Partners”)

