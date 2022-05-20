U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

BKV CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE PREMIER BARNETT SHALE UPSTREAM AND MIDSTREAM ASSETS FROM EXXONMOBIL

·2 min read

  • Transaction drives value through significant synergistic opportunities and alignment with BKV's ESG program

  • Midstream assets will add additional benefits across the energy value chain

DENVER, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Corporation ("BKV" or "the Company") today announced that its subsidiaries have signed definitive purchase and sale agreements to acquire natural gas upstream and associated midstream infrastructure in the Barnett Shale region of North Texas from XTO Energy, Inc. and Barnett Gathering LLC, subsidiaries of Exxon Mobil Corporation. The transaction is valued at $750 million with additional contingent payments depending on future natural gas prices and is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to customary closing terms and conditions.

BKV Corporation (PRNewsfoto/BKV Corporation)
BKV Corporation (PRNewsfoto/BKV Corporation)

"Our focus as a company is to drive value through continued expansion in the Barnett play with a strong focus on sustainability," said Chris Kalnin, BKV Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction falls in line with that vision."

Kalnin continued, "Today, BKV is a leading natural gas operator in the United States with an integrated approach to the value chain that allows us to certify our responsibly sourced gas at the well head. We are excited about the extensive synergies this transaction presents, as well as additional access to premier Gulf Coast markets. We look forward to building upon the strengths of XTO Energy and its team to drive future growth."

Transaction Details
At closing, BKV will acquire approximately 160,000 total net acres primarily in Tarrant, Johnson and Parker counties, and additional smaller positions in Jack, Wise, Denton, Erath, Hood and Ellis counties. These upstream assets include low decline wells, ideal for delivering consistent cash flow, and high average working interests of approximately 93 percent in over 2,100 wells with operatorship positions.  The transaction also includes approximately 750 miles of gathering pipelines, compression and processing midstream infrastructure.

Advisors
Baker Botts LLP and Fox Rothschild, LLP acted as legal advisors to BKV Corporation on this transaction.

About BKV Corporation
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BKV Corporation (BKV) is a privately held natural gas exploration and production company that seeks to deliver reliable, sustainable energy to the community. Founded in 2015, BKV has over 200 employees across the U.S. that are committed to building a different kind of energy company. BKV is one of the top 20 gas-weighted natural gas producers in the United States and the largest natural gas producer in the Barnett Shale. BKV Corporation is the parent company for the BKV family of companies. For more information, visit www.bkvcorp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bkv-corporation-to-acquire-premier-barnett-shale-upstream-and-midstream-assets-from-exxonmobil-301551776.html

SOURCE BKV Corporation

