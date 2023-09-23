BKW (VTX:BKW) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, BKW (VTX:BKW) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for BKW, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF1.1b ÷ (CHF11b - CHF2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, BKW has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electric Utilities industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured BKW's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BKW.

So How Is BKW's ROCE Trending?

BKW's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 188% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, BKW is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 199% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, BKW does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

