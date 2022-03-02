U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,074.50
    +69.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.80
    +10.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.78
    +6.37 (+6.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.50
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.03
    +2.88 (+9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3327
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3170
    +0.4270 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,057.39
    -398.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.85
    +16.87 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.81
    +48.61 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Black Beer Market Worth $51.20 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global black beer market size is expected to reach USD 51.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe is anticipated to drive the black beer industry. The growing demand for darker and spicier beers such as dark ale, brown porter, and dark ale is likely to fuel the overall demand.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Asia Pacific captured the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the emerging markets of China, Japan, and India due to a growing number of new breweries and black beer launches and the rising demand for unconventional beer flavors are anticipated to propel the product demand in APAC.

  • The cans packaging segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Cans weigh less per case, thus more amounts could be shipped at once cutting down shipping fuel use and positively impacting the environment. Moreover, approximately 70% of cans are recycled globally, which also makes them better for the environment and increases their penetration among consumers.

  • The offline distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. A rise in the number of breweries and bars across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Based on a study by Glimpse Corp, as of 2021, more than 25% of new bars and nightclubs were opened in the U.S.

Read 80-page market research report, "Black Beer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging (Cans, Bottles), By Product (Dark Lager, Dark Ale, Brown Porter, Stout), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Black Beer Market Growth & Trends

The cans packaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Canner black beer is more portable; however, glass bottles are heavier and fragile. For instance, while a six-pack of canned beer weighs about two pounds, a six-pack of bottled beer weighs more than seven pounds, making cans a more convenient choice for consumers.

Furthermore, the flavor of beers is less impacted by cans as compared to bottles. Based on a study by Beverages Association, more than 61% of consumers preferred the flavor of canned beers over bottled ones, when they participated in a blind tasting of beers.

The dark lager product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The fermentation technique used for producing dark lager is faster and convenient as compared to other black beers, such as dark ale or brown porter. While and dark lagers are fermented at cold temperatures (35˚–50˚F) using bottom-fermenting yeast, dark ales are fermented at warm temperatures (60˚-70˚F) using top-fermenting yeast.

The high convenience of manufacturing dark lagers is anticipated to fuel the supply of dark lagers. Furthermore, dark lagers are comparatively less susceptible to the contamination that attracts both local and international microbreweries to produce more lagers over ales. Moreover, the consumption of dark lagers is higher than other beers owing to their smooth, crispier, and cleaner taste. The market for black beer is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Black Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global black beer market on the basis of packaging, product, distribution channel, and region:

Black Beer Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • Cans

  • Bottles

Black Beer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • Dark Lager

  • Dark Ale

  • Brown Porter

  • Stout

Black Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • Online

  • Offline

Black Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

  • South Africa

List of Key Players of Black Beer Market

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Beavertown Brewery

  • Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

  • Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • Diageo Plc

  • Heineken NV

  • Mikkeller ApS

  • Stone Brewing Co.

  • The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Craft Beer Market - The global craft beer market size is expected to reach USD 502.9 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the rising demand for low alcohol by volume (ABV) and flavored beer.

  • Honey Wine Market - The global honey wine market size is expected to reach USD 817.03 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.41% over the forecast period. Demand for flavored wines is expected to be among the key factors driving the market.

  • Whiskey Market - The global whiskey market size is expected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period on account of rising product consumption across the globe.

Browse through Grand View Research's Alcohol & Tobacco Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-beer-market-worth-51-20-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301493811.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.