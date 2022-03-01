U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Black Bird Biotech and MiteXstream Expand Across the United States

·3 min read

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, the creator of the EPA-registered biopesticide MiteXstreamTM, has announced new distribution agreements that are facilitating its expansion into Montana, Michigan, and North Dakota stores. The company states that it expects its products to help more farmers and gardeners in their fight against spider mites, molds, and mildews.

The development comes as the industry continues to evaluate its use of pesticides on plants and crops. At issue is whether pesticides pose risks to the environment, including any wildlife. Biopesticides, with ingredients made from naturally occurring substances, are thought by some experts to be safer, though their effectiveness may vary based upon the region, its climate, the type of crops or plants grown, and its cultivation.

Black Bird Biotech states that it has seen opinions shift in favor of biopesticides. "35 states have already become a part of the list of areas that approve of MiteXstreamTM, and in 2022, we are aiming for all 50 states to come on board."

The biopesticide market, the company's spokesman says, was valued at over $4B in 2020 alone. "We believe that is because research is showing that traditional pesticides pose a potential risk for agricultural workers and because options that move away from pollutants may improve crop yields for farmers."

Black Bird Biotech says that it is working with a state agency in Montana to open the door to state universities. "We would like to start a conversation about the potential use of MiteXstreamTM in organic farming," the company explains. "While we are not eyeing any organic designation for our product, we would like to receive approval for our product's use in that organic capacity. Our vision is to take Black Bird Biotech all the way to being in the category of major NASDAQ-traded organizations."

The company has also been working with farmers and growers to help solve the problem of the spider mites encountered with large cucumbers and eggplants. "We have seen a significant effect of MiteXstreamTM on these pests, so we are pleased with the impact our product is having," it says.

In 2022, the company hopes that MiteXstreamTM will be tested in prominent use cases. "Soybeans, the most traded agricultural crop, is one of our targets, as are strawberries, coffee, grapes, and corn," Black Bird Biotech states. "A high level of insecticides are generally applied to these crops by volume, so these are directions we are exploring for MiteXstreamTM."

Black Bird Biotech reveals that it is making plans to bring MiteXstreamTM to the cannabis industry. "That is certainly one avenue we are exploring as more approvals are received," it says. "It would be a wonderful opportunity for us to bring our product to a growing sector of agriculture in the United States."

The company expects that its continued growth in the United States may lead to an international presence, as dialogues around foreign distribution could take shape. "We hope to provide the agricultural industry with a biopesticide that can be used right up to the day of harvest, ultimately revolutionizing the industry here in America and around the world."

Black Bird Biotech, founded by CEO Fabian Deneault, is the creator of MiteXstreamTM, a biopesticide that serves as a cost-effective alternative for traditional pesticides. The company's goal is to help bring crops to America's tables in a safer way. For more information, please visit https://blackbirdpotentials.com/ or contact:

Black Bird Biotech
+1 940-367-6154
enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly the author's opinion. All stocks involve risks and the possibility of losing all of your investment. Please consider all risks before investing and consult with an investment advisor if you lack experience. Article provided and paid for by Strategic Innovations First who are paid for by the companies for social media and research information. The companies have not approved or endorsed this article

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech



