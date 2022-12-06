U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.86
    -41.98 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.48
    -185.62 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.98
    -173.96 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.36
    -16.86 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -1.54 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0460 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6470
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,005.89
    -89.27 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.94
    -0.86 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.56
    -31.98 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Black Bird Biotech Secures Full-Page Print Package for 2023 in Nationally Distributed Cannabis Now Magazine

Black Bird Biotech, Inc.
·4 min read

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has secured full-page ad space for its MiteXstreamTM biopesticide in all 2023 issues of the nationally distributed bi-monthly Cannabis Now Magazine, a leading publication serving the Cannabis Industry with an established social community exceeding 4.2 million. The Cannabis Now ad package includes full-page premium placement in each 2023 issue, sponsored content on the Cannabis Now website, social media promotion and newsletter editorial coverage.

Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT, stated, "Our relationship with Cannabis Now really took flight at the recent MJBizCon 2022. They believe in what MiteXstreamTM stands for and have expressed their support for our company, as we establish distribution verticals. To that end, we now have a high-visibility channel to announce to the Cannabis Industry our distributors and key retailers as they onboard. We believe our Cannabis Now arrangement will serve as a strong complement to our recently announced agreement with XCPCNL Business Services (OTC:XCPL) for brand awareness and direct sales expertise."

News and Updates. For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter and @BlackBirdBiotech on Instagram. Also visit BBBT's corporate website, BlackBirdBiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

About Cannabis Now

Founded in 2010, Cannabis Now focuses on the most relevant news, political happenings, cannabis legislation, horticultural advancements, social change, economic trends and medical marijuana information available today. By including only responsible cannabis news coverage, its goal is to enlighten, educate and entertain by providing the information needed to stay informed and on the cutting edge of industry innovations.

The bi-monthly print magazine is nationally distributed in Hudson News in all major airports, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores and numerous other outlets around the country. The digital edition of Cannabis Now's magazine is also available on Apple, Android and for online viewing. Cannabis Now was the first cannabis publication to be accepted into Apple's App store in 2013.

Cannabis Now's social community is over 4.2 million. Anyone can join the #CannabisNow conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. [Source: CannabisNow.com].

Black Bird Biotech, Inc., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture
Black Bird Biotech, Inc., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edges: it is HONEY BEE SAFE and it can be used through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Eric Newlan
Vice President
833-223-4204
eric@newlanpllc.com
BlackBirdBiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730439/Black-Bird-Biotech-Secures-Full-Page-Print-Package-for-2023-in-Nationally-Distributed-Cannabis-Now-Magazine

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • GE Is a Tale of Two Trends

    Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • Here’s What Makes Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Strong Investment Avenue

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -7.45%, compared to -5.62% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and -4.88% loss for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top […]

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Vivint Stock Jumps After NRG Deal Announcement

    Shares of Vivint Smart Home jumped early Tuesday after NRG Energy [said it agreed to buy](https://www.wsj.com/articles/nrg-energy-to-buy-vivint-smart-home-for-2-8-billion-11670329511) the integrated home systems company for $2.8 billion in cash. Vivint's shares were recently up more than 30%, while NRG's stock was off about 10%.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December

    These three names are down a ton this year, opening up a massive opportunity for long-term investors.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign

    Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth

    Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • The past year for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) investors has not been profitable

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • 1 Surprising Adtech Stock That Could Soar Now

    The Trade Desk has managed to grow revenue and earnings despite a slowdown in the advertising industry.

  • Bear Market Bargain Hunting: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Three good examples are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Two billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges hurt Teladoc's earnings this year -- and investor sentiment. More than half of Fortune 500 companies are clients.

  • Down 55%, Is Nu Holdings a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I will be talking about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the Latin American fintech company taking over the region. It's one of the biggest neobanks in the world. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.