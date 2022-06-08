Black Bourbon Society Partners With Jim Beam® for the 2nd Annual Open Door Tour

Kicking off on National Bourbon Day, the tour will stop in five US cities this summer featuring panel discussions with local culture makers and cookout-style day parties

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Bourbon Society (BBS), is pleased to present the 2nd Annual Open Door Tour, sponsored by Jim Beam® Bourbon. Embodying Jim Beam's inclusive and welcoming nature, the tour will spotlight black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities.

The Open Door Tour is a series of five weekend-long events, for legal-drinking age guests, with the goal of highlighting black-owned bars and restaurants. The tour will kick off in Oakland June 16-18th, followed by stops in the following cities: June 23-25 in Orlando, June 30-July 2 in Charlotte, July 7-9 in Houston and July 14-16 in Los Angeles. Each city will host the following activities:

BEAM UP THE BAR - A welcome lunch trade event that will include an education session on the full breadth of Jim Beam's product line.

BEAM IN THE CITY - A panel discussion featuring local culture makers or entrepreneurs on topics relative to the culture, lifestyle and vibe of each city followed by a social hour and an educational Jim Beam flight & food tasting.

HIGHBALL HOUR - A lively social event highlighting black bartenders and their unique spin on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black®.

RHYTHM AND BEAM DAY PARTY - A fun, outdoor cookout-style day party featuring a battle of the DJs, an educational tasting experience and all the feel-good summertime vibes.

Black Bourbon Society is an organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America's Native Spirit. BBS bridges the gap between the spirits industry and African American bourbon enthusiasts through brand-partnered events, social media platforms and exclusive distillery excursions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jim Beam to celebrate Black Owned Bars and Restaurants for the second year in a row!" said Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society. "Beam's long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion within the spirits space will not only allow us to activate in at least 20 black owned venues, but support dozens of black owned businesses and introduce new diverse consumers to America's Native Spirit. The impact of Open Door 2022 will be immeasurable!"

"We at Jim Beam pride ourselves on being a 'welcoming spirit' and opening our doors for any and all bourbon lovers. So of course, we didn't hesitate to partner with the Black Bourbon Society to host the Open Door Tour for a second year," said Matt Plumb, Senior Director of Marketing, North American Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "Black-owned bars and restaurants are integral to the Jim Beam brand and our industry as a whole, which is why we look forward to championing those businesses throughout this tour and welcoming more people across the country into our Beam family."

Information about events, locations, and time can be found on the Open Door Tour microsite: www.BBSOpenDoor.com. For press and media inquiries, please contact Lindsey Walker via email Lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com.

ABOUT BLACK BOURBON SOCIETY: Black Bourbon Society (BBS) is a membership-based organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits, is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America's Native Spirit and believes in the need for a more diverse and inclusive spirits industry. Black Bourbon Society also serves as a multicultural marketing agency that curates dynamic direct consumer experiences showcasing spirits brands for their members and diverse audiences across the country. Diversity Distilled, the non-profit arm of BBS, consults brands on how to develop a more diverse workforce through their three-pillar initiatives: recruitment, retention, and promotion. Black Bourbon Society is crafting a movement that showcases the importance of DE&I and the value of the niche lifestyle and sophisticated palates within the African American Community and beyond. For press and media inquiries, contact Lindsey Walker via email at Lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com or via phone at (770)-750-4311.

ABOUT JIM BEAM: Jim Beam, the world's best-selling bourbon, has been bringing people together since 1795. Elegant. Smooth. Refined. That's what years of aging in new charred oak barrels does to our Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The seven generations of master distillers have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down for more than 225 years. Today, the Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Rye, Jim Beam Lineage, Jim Beam Old Tub, Jim Beam Vanilla, Jim Beam Honey, Jim Beam Orange, Jim Beam Peach, Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire and Red Stag by Jim Beam among other offerings.

