Black British Business Awards reveal 2023 finalists

The 2022 Black British Business Awards marked the first time the event had been able to go ahead in person since the pandemic - BBBA

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have announced the 2023 finalists ahead of their 10th Anniversary ceremony in October of this year. The BBBAwards recognises exceptional performance of Black professionals and entrepreneurs as the premier UK awards ceremony of its kind. The BBBAwards ceremony will be held at the InterContinental London, Park Lane on 13th October.

Over the past decade the BBBAwards have showcased over 370 individuals and 80 organisations that are championing Black excellence in business. This year the BBBAwards celebrate rising stars and senior leaders across six categories, representing the likes of Netflix, Accenture, Sky, Farfetch, ASOS, LinkedIn, KPMG and exceptional startups in industries ranging from publishing to healthcare.

For this anniversary year, the BBBAwards theme is #WeAre – celebrating the collective power of the Black community and their Allies coming together to drive racial equity in companies in Britain. In 2023, the BBBAwards will showcase the best and the brightest of Black Britain – reflecting on where they have come from and where they are heading as individuals and as a collective.

In honour of the 10th Anniversary, this years’ celebrations and ceremony will be bigger both in sentiment and in size. The BBBAwards are also a key highlight of Black History month in the UK and the event will be attended by senior business leaders, government officials and prominent opinion shapers and influencers from all races across Britain.

Sophie Chandauka MBE, founder of the BBBAwards, organised the first Black British Business Awards in 2014 - BBBA

Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair and Executive Founder of the BBBAwards said: “As we reflect on a decade of challenge and transformation, the 10th Anniversary of the Black British Business Awards is a testament to the immense spirit and unwavering resilience of Black British entrepreneurs and professionals.

“Our finalists navigated a difficult global economic environment to deliver extraordinary value, showcasing innovation as entrepreneurs and strategic brilliance in some of the most iconic commercial brands and systemically important corporations.

“I am proud to welcome the Class of 2023 to our world class showcase of Black talent, and we specifically applaud the investment of their companies and Allies who have stood with them to ensure their success today and for years to come!”

The 2023 BBBAwards is honouring exceptional performance and outstanding achievements by Black professionals and entrepreneurs across six industry categories, celebrating both rising stars and senior leaders. The finalists for the 2023 BBBAwards are as follows:

Arts and Media Rising Star

Aaron Lynch, Senior Manager, Global Creative Marketing, Netflix

Abiola Bello, Director, Author and Publisher, Hashtag Press Ltd

Oluwatobi Demuren, Global Head of Advocacy Marketing, LinkedIn

Arts and Media Senior Leader of the Year

Angela Ferreira, Managing Director, Douglas Road Productions

Charlene Gravesande, Sky Sports Assistant Producer, Sky UK Limited

Louisa Olafuyi, Co-Founder and COO, Kunda Kids

Consumer and Luxury Rising Star

Kelsa Albert, People Development Lead, Farfetch

Nomalanga Senda, Founder, Noma Creates

Yaa Ofori-Ansah, Founder and CEO, Talking Drums

Twin brothers Myles and Bradley Jensen are nominated as rising stars in the entrepreneurial category - BBBA

Consumer and Luxury Senior Leader of the Year

Alexis Cepeda Maule, Managing Director of UK and Europe, Reformation

Roger Shakes, Head Chef and Owner, Rogers Kitchen

Vanessa Spence, Senior Creative Director, ASOS

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Chloë Downes, Founder and CEO, SHFT

George Imafidon, CEO, Motivez

Myles and Bradley Jensen, Founders, Jensen & Jensen

Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year

Fungai Ndemera, Founder and CEO, CheckUp Health

Gail Waterman, Co-Founder and Owner, Watermans Corporate Enterprises Limited

Ken and Mary Okoroafor, Founders, The Humble Penny and Financial Joy Academy

Financial Services Rising Star

Joshua Bright, Vice President, Debt Syndication, SMBC Nikko

Kwaku Kyei-Manu, Director of Wealth Application Support, SS&C

Sutanya Chedda, European Equity Strategist, UBS AG

Ken and Mary Okoroafor's are nominated for their success in founding The Humble Penny a financial wellness start-up - BBBA

Financial Services Senior Leader of the Year

Adejuwon Ogunsanya, Managing Director, Head of UK, Africa and Israel Banks Coverage, CIB, Wells Fargo

Nigell Todd, Head of Global FX Trading, Fidelity International

Tosin Akinluyi, Head of EMEA Macro Research, Morgan Stanley

Professional Services Rising Star

Harold Memela, Senior Manager, Transformation and Change, KPMG

Kyle Collins, Adobe Workfront Operations Lead UKI, EMEA, IBM

Liseli Sumbwanyambe, Associate, McKinsey & Company

Professional Services Senior Leader of the Year

David Otudeko, Head of Prudential Regulation, ABI

Dinah Cobbinah, Partner, FS Transformation Services, KPMG

Hannah Awonuga, Global Director, Head of DEI Colleague Engagement, Barclays

STEM Rising Star

Audrey Limery, Founder and CEO, Kweevo

Dr Azzedine Dabo, Investigator, GSK

Tolulope Osobu, Management Consultant, Accenture

STEM Senior Leader of the Year

Eve Kamau, Senior Director DCT Strategy and Innovation, Thermofisher Scientific

Erica Nyoni, Senior Product Owner, Supply Chain and Technology, S&P Global Mobility

Tanya Davis, Cyber Security Data Manager, Lloyds Banking Group

