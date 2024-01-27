Black Brook General Store named Small Business of the Year

Jan. 27—AU SABLE FORKS — A little less than three years after opening the Black Brook General Store, Robbie and Michele Timmons have received the North Country Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Award.

"I still think I'm in shock. It's amazing," Michele said.

"To be recognized as, I guess, an outstanding small business in our area means a lot to us. We put our heart and soul into it."

Nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks, Robbie and Michele's Black Brook store is unique in both its location and offerings.

CHURCH CONVERSION

The couple took what was once the former St. Matthew's Church in Black Brook — a nineteenth century Catholic Church — and converted it into a deli.

"The original church was actually built in 1876 so it's quite an old building," Robbie said. "There were certainly some issues that had to be dealt with, but it was kind of an open space so we were able to do what we needed to do to make it into a store with little changes but a lot of TLC."

"We tried to work hard to keep the character of the building while also making it a functional store," Michele added.

The transition and renovations took about a year from the time they closed on the building on March 2, 2020 — two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down — to when they officially opened in February 2021.

"It was lovely timing," Michele said.

The establishment now boasts a full-service deli offering Boar's Head meats, morning delights like egg sandwiches, savory slices of pizza throughout the day, iconic Michigans and a daily rotating soup selection. Beyond the culinary offerings, they stand as a quintessential general store, providing a diverse range of products including hardware, groceries, gifts and seasonal items.

In addition to bringing these necessities to the small community of Au Sable Forks, the Timmons's store has brought employment to those who need it.

The store filled a need and want in the area that hadn't been there since the last store closed 30 years ago, Michele said.

"The locals up there, they're 15-30 minutes, depending on where they are, to any other local stores. So it gives them a place to go. The seasonal communities of Fern Lake and Silver Lake and Taylor Pond, the store has given them a place to be able to shop and get good quality meats and cheeses and subs and sandwiches and pick up necessities."

SUCCESS STORY

This positive influence on the community did not go unnoticed by the chamber, which is why they were the "easy" choice for the award this year, Chamber President Garry Douglas said.

"Robbie and Michele Timmons have exemplified the spirit of entrepreneurs, creating a great new business from an historic church building in the Adirondacks and doing it in the midst of a pandemic," he said.

"Their commitment and determination have made the Black Brook General Store an instant landmark as well as an exemplary small business success story. This was a very easy and well-deserved choice for Small Business of the year."

While already accomplishing a lot in the three years of business, both Robbie and Michele are hoping to continue growing the business and its patrons.

Robbie said he always envisioned the store being a snowmobile destination at some point. Though the last few winters have not brought much snow and that plan has not come to fruition yet.

"If we can ever get back to having natural winters up there and maybe get more snowmobilers and even more cross country skiers that can utilize trails in that area, it'd be nice to see," he said.

Michele hopes they can get more people to realize the store is there. She said it's technically located on the fastest travel route from Plattsburgh to Lake Placid/Whiteface and people don't always realize that.

"So we're hoping more and more people, the more our name is out there, will realize that and stop either on their way to or on their way home from the mountain," she said.

"We have built up a community there, and I think in today's world of fast-paced, running in and out of places, it's a little bit unique and different for people to be able to experience."

