Black Desert IP Reaches 50 million Players Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss, a leading game developer and publisher, has announced today that its successful Black Desert IP has attracted more than 50 million registered players since its launch. Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Pearl Abyss is making steady global achievements with persistence and passion for game development.

The Black Desert IP was first released on PC in South Korea back in 2014, before expanding to multiple platforms and markets including Southeast Asia. Black Desert has become a successful IP enjoyed by players worldwide in over 150 countries and is available across PC, mobile, and console platforms.

Pearl Abyss CEO James Heo said, "We are very proud and thankful that our Black Desert IP has reached so many players across the globe, and we feel humbled by the positive support we have received from our community. We will continue to provide stable service and communicate with our users through various channels."

Recently, Pearl Abyss has moved into new headquarters located in Gwacheon City, called "Home One" in commemoration of bringing all of the company's employees together in one place. It is expected to be a nest where Pearl Abyss can focus wholly on game development including the development of new titles. The brand-new, cutting-edge facilities in the new headquarters will also increase work efficiency and strengthen game development power.

Pearl Abyss' new headquarters "Home One"

Pearl Abyss is currently developing new titles on console and PC using its next-generation proprietary "BlackSpace Engine." A new video of the open-world action adventure game Crimson Desert is expected to be released this year.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

