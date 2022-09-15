U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,162.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.60
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3090
    +0.2160 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,018.64
    -334.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.39
    -5.95 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,881.51
    +62.89 (+0.23%)
     

Black Desert IP Reaches 50 million Players Worldwide

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss, a leading game developer and publisher, has announced today that its successful Black Desert IP has attracted more than 50 million registered players since its launch. Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Pearl Abyss is making steady global achievements with persistence and passion for game development.

Black Desert IP Reaches 50 million Players Worldwide
Black Desert IP Reaches 50 million Players Worldwide

The Black Desert IP was first released on PC in South Korea back in 2014, before expanding to multiple platforms and markets including Southeast Asia. Black Desert has become a successful IP enjoyed by players worldwide in over 150 countries and is available across PC, mobile, and console platforms.

Pearl Abyss CEO James Heo said, "We are very proud and thankful that our Black Desert IP has reached so many players across the globe, and we feel humbled by the positive support we have received from our community. We will continue to provide stable service and communicate with our users through various channels."

Recently, Pearl Abyss has moved into new headquarters located in Gwacheon City, called "Home One" in commemoration of bringing all of the company's employees together in one place. It is expected to be a nest where Pearl Abyss can focus wholly on game development including the development of new titles. The brand-new, cutting-edge facilities in the new headquarters will also increase work efficiency and strengthen game development power.

Pearl Abyss' new headquarters &quot;Home One&quot;
Pearl Abyss' new headquarters "Home One"

Pearl Abyss is currently developing new titles on console and PC using its next-generation proprietary "BlackSpace Engine." A new video of the open-world action adventure game Crimson Desert is expected to be released this year.

For more information on Pearl Abyss, please visit the official website.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Recommended Stories

  • CARESPAN ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF $0.25 UNIT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

    CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 7,821,000 units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to USD$1,500,000. Under the first tranche, the Company sold 2,740,899 Units at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$685,224.75.

  • For Patagonia's founder, activism has been a lifetime's work

    Yvon Chouinard has always said Patagonia's mission was to protect nature. In donating his shares to a trust and a nonprofit, he ensures his life's work will continue.

  • Craig Wright Tells Court He ‘Stomped on the Hard Drive’ Containing Satoshi Wallet Keys

    “Otherwise people will end up forcing me into doing something I don’t want to do,” the self-styled Bitcoin creator told a Norwegian court.

  • Tencent Music opts for Hong Kong listing by introduction, to debut next week

    China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group said its shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong next Wednesday after the company carries out a secondary listing by introduction. The company said New York will remain its primary listing venue and the company's U.S. and Hong Kong stock will be fully fungible. Tencent Music becomes the latest in a string of U.S-listed Chinese firms to opt for a second listing in Hong Kong to offset the threat of being delisted in New York due to a bilateral dispute between Washington and Beijing over access to auditing papers.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • Samsung Elec to invest over $5 billion as it targets net zero emissions by 2050

    Samsung Electronics will invest over 7 trillion won ($5.02 billion) by 2030 as part of sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at making the company carbon neutral by 2050, the world's largest chip and mobile maker said on Thursday. The tech giant will spend the money on research and development for technology aimed at filtering out greenhouse gases and capturing carbon dioxide generated during chip production, and is seeking to make its devices business carbon neutral earlier, by 2030, said Kim Soo-jin, Samsung's head of ESG strategy group. "There are costs, but we will try to forge a business opportunity."

  • China Holds Key Rate, Withdraws Liquidity Amid Yuan Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank drained liquidity from the banking system for a second straight month while leaving rates unchanged as it sought to ease pressure on the yuan from a widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cemen

  • Everything We Saw During The Nintendo Direct Blowout

    RIP to British gamers who didn’t watch the Nintendo Direct live in remembrance of the late queen’s passing. For the rest of us, we were treated to almost 40 whole minutes of upcoming winter releases on the Nintendo Switch. Brits are totally welcome to watch our FREEDOM DIRECT as long as they promise to be nice.

  • The Nintendo Switch Is on Sale at the Most Unexpected Place—Here’s the Secret to Get It For an Extra Discount

    Take your pick between "Mario Kart," "Animal Crossing" and more games.

  • 7 Things From Nintendo Direct We’re Still Geeking Out About

    Today’s Nintendo Direct was a banger, with a huge number of great games coming out in the next several months — and a release date for “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Gets A Totally Different Name, Release Date, And Trailer

    It’s been a long while since we’ve heard anything about the next Zelda game, hasn’t it? Fortunately, today’s Nintendo Direct finally gave us another glimpse of the highly anticipated action adventure game by Nintendo, to hold us steady until its release next year. It’s coming on 5/13/2023, and it’s called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

  • Microsoft Announces Arguably Better GoldenEye For Xbox Right When Nintendo Does

    Rumors of a GoldenEye 007 remaster have been making the rounds for a while now. Today, it was finally revealed in the weirdest way possible. While Nintendo promoted a port with online play for its Switch Online Expansion Pack during a big September Direct, Microsoft quietly revealed a better version of the game would be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point as well.

  • EA Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy

    Rival Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) made a splash in the industry with its recent purchase of Zynga, which is giving it a more complete footprint across the main gaming platforms of PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The catalog is stacked with popular titles across pillar niches including sports and battle royale. For context, Take-Two is aiming for $5.8 billion in revenue this year following its Zynga acquisition.

  • Square Enix Announces 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' Remaster Release Date

    Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the...

  • ‘GoldenEye 007,’ the beloved Nintendo 64 game, is coming back — sort of

    The remastered “GoldenEye 007” will be available for gamers who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass.

  • EA will debut new anti-cheat tech with 'FIFA 23' on PC

    The company built a kernel-level tool to aid its ongoing battle against cheat developers.

  • Tencent Fails To Win Gaming License Since China Lifted Suspension; Although NetEase Makes A Breakthrough

    China's gaming regulator granted publishing licenses for 73 online games, including titles belonging to NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and other developers, Reuters reports. NetEase, China's second-largest gaming company behind Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), received its first video game license in 14 months for a sports game titled "All-star Street Ball Party." However, Tencent, the most prominent game developer, is yet to make a breakthrough since the suspension ended. Tencent-owned Nanjing Wan

  • US Rail Strike Could Cost $2 Billion a Day

    US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world's biggest economy more than&nbsp;$2 billion&nbsp;a day. Bloomberg's Mike McKee reports.

  • Institutional Investors Are 'Looking for Yield': FalconX CEO

    While institutional investors are being cautious in the short term, FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda says investors are "not stopping their work with digital assets." In fact, "they're looking for yield" with the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • Is Taylor Morrison A More Appealing Housing Stock Than Meritage Homes?

    Let's see if Meritage Homes (MTH) or Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is a better housing stock.