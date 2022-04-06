U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,519.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.75
    -28.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.60
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.94
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8440
    +0.2540 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,222.45
    -1,407.12 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.19
    -41.47 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,262.05
    -525.93 (-1.89%)
     

Black Desert SEA Welcomes New Mountain of Eternal Winter Expansion and Drakania Class

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Mountain of Eternal Winter expansion and Drakania class are now available in Black Desert SEA. Starting today, Adventurers can explore breathtaking snow-capped peaks with the descendant of a legendary dragon.

Black Desert SEA Welcomes New Mountain of Eternal Winter Expansion and Drakania Class (PRNewsfoto/Pearl Abyss)
Black Desert SEA Welcomes New Mountain of Eternal Winter Expansion and Drakania Class (PRNewsfoto/Pearl Abyss)

The Mountain of Eternal Winter expansion is the first new starting zone in Black Desert that both new and experienced Adventurers alike can explore. A land covered in a blanket of never-ending snow, the region offers various features including new monster zones, questlines, winter-themed activities, and a challenging boss.

Along with the new region, Drakania has also finally arrived in the world of Black Desert. The Destroyer of the Ynix, Drakania is a powerful female class who slashes her enemies using the two-handed greatsword, Slayer, as her main weapon. Her sub-weapon, Shard, can be detached during times of need to absorb energy from enemies.

Adventurers can also play Drakania in the new Season servers, which are designed to help Adventurers progress faster for a set period. They can now create season characters and grow them quickly using benefits provided throughout the new season.

In celebration of the Mountain of Eternal Winter and Drakania updates, Adventurers can now get the Black Desert game pass for free on the official website and Steam until April 13. During gameplay, they can also take the chance to craft the newest and highest-tier items Labreska's Helmet and Blackstar Sub-weapon.

Moreover, a special in-game event will take place to celebrate Ramadan. Until April 27, Adventurers can log in daily to receive Nutritious Date Palms which can be exchanged for various rewards including a Classic Outfit Box and an adorable pet, Fluffy.

For more information about Black Desert SEA, visit the official website at sea.playblackdesert.com.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

