Black Diamond Asset Management Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer, Black Diamond Asset Management, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund (TSX: BDIC).

Black Diamond Asset Management is an alternative asset manager, providing next generation risk solutions for investors. Black Diamond is a global asset management firm and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

