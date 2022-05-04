U.S. markets closed

Black Diamond Group Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2022 Annual Meeting

Black Diamond Group Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BDIMF
Black Diamond Group Limited
Black Diamond Group Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI) announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 33,715,077 common shares, representing approximately 56.2% of Black Diamond’s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Trevor Haynes

33,097,127

99.88

40,646

0.12

Brian Hedges

33,096,377

99.88

41,396

0.12

Robert J. Herdman

33,095,427

99.87

42,346

0.13

Barbara J. Kelley

32,089,587

96.84

1,048,186

3.16

Edward H. Kernaghan

33,067,126

99.79

70,647

0.21

Leilani Latimer

33,004,940

99.60

132,833

0.40

Steven Stein

33,094,327

99.87

43,446

0.13

Robert Wagemakers

32,148,523

97.01

989,250

2.99


In addition, the other resolution presented at the meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved by Black Diamond’s shareholders. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries
Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.


