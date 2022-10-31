Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Strategic Acquisition of Ontario Based Modular Rental Company

Black Diamond Group Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond or the “Company” or “Management”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today announced the closing of a strategic acquisition (“Acquisition” or “Target”) within its Modular Space Solutions (“MSS”) segment. The Target is a modular building rental company in Ontario with 1,851 units primarily focused on the education and government sector. The purchase price for the Target was $54.5 million, including the assumption of debt. Black Diamond is also funding approximately $4 million of the Target’s remaining 2022 growth capex for customers that have signed long term contracts. Adjusted EBITDA for the Target over the last twelve months was approximately $7.8 million. Based on recently added assets and corresponding rental contracts, Management expects growth in Target’s Adjusted EBITDA in 2023.



“This strategic Acquisition further accelerates our growth and diversification within the MSS business by adding roughly 1,850 units primarily in the education sector, to our rental fleet in Central Canada. This brings our MSS rental fleet to over 11,000 units (or ~6 million square feet of rentable space) across North America. Also included in the Acquisition is approximately $33 million of contracted revenue, of which the majority is rental.” Added Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond’s Chairman & CEO, “We view the Target as a leader in this market and believe there are attractive opportunities for ongoing growth, while continuing to offer the exceptional service levels and operational excellence that the Target and its customers are accustomed to.”

The Target’s rental assets will be qualified as eligible inventory for the Company’s Asset Based Lending (“ABL”) facility, which will be drawn upon to fund most of the purchase price. In conjunction with the acquisition, Black Diamond’s lenders are expected to increase the size of the Company’s ABL facility from $300 million to $325 million to accommodate the purchase, while allowing significant available liquidity for future growth. Pro-forma the acquisition, Black Diamond will remain at the mid-point of its targeted Net Debt to trailing twelve month (“TTM”) Adjusted Leveraged EBITDA range of 2 to 3 times.

Over the last several years, Black Diamond has shown consistent growth in core, recurring rental revenue and believes the Acquisition aligns with the Company’s stated long-term vision of profitably growing its diversified MSS business. Alongside growth of MSS, the Company will look to continue to capitalize on operating leverage inherent in its Workforce Solutions segment, expand international operations in Australia, and focus on the continued and rapid scaling of its digital crew-travel platform in LodgeLink.

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

