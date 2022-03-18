Black Diamond Group Limited to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference March 23 -24

Black Diamond Group Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) announces that Trevor Haynes, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 23-24, 2022. Joining him will be Jason Zhang, GM Corporate Development & Capital Markets.



The presentation will begin at 12:15 PM ET on Thursday, March 24 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r7LlTBW4T8GYv7V-6bCwHQ

Black Diamond will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 and 24, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor Inquiries

Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com. To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.

Media Inquiries

Jonathan Stringer at 780-733-1788 or media@blackdiamondgroup.com.

