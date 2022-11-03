U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9757
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0228 (-2.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1430
    +0.4410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,207.58
    +79.44 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Black Diamond Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increases Dividend 33%

Black Diamond Group Limited
·19 min read
Black Diamond Group Limited
Black Diamond Group Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Quarter") compared with the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "Comparative Quarter"). All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Key Highlights from the Third Quarter of 2022

  • Consolidated rental revenue of $31.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $26.0 million were up 21% and 32% from the Comparative Quarter, respectively.

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.15, was up 50% from the Comparative Quarter. Return on Assets1 for the Quarter was 24%, up five percentage points from the Comparative Quarter.

  • Long term debt at the end of the Quarter was $160.6 million or $148.3 million of Net Debt1. Free Cashflow1 for the Quarter of $23.9 million, up 40% from the Comparative Quarter. Net Debt to trailing twelve month ("TTM") Adjusted Leverage EBITDA1 was 1.9x, and available liquidity was $124.7 million at the end of the Quarter.

  • Modular Space Solutions ("MSS") rental revenue was a quarterly record of $18.5 million and increased 21% from the Comparative Quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million was also a quarterly record and increased 36% from the Comparative Quarter.

  • MSS average monthly rental rate per unit increased 13% from the Comparative Quarter (8% on a constant currency basis), while MSS contracted future rental revenue was $64.6 million at the end of the Quarter, up 21% from the Comparative Quarter.

  • Workforce Solutions ("WFS") rental revenue of 13.0 million, increased 21% from the Comparative Quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million increased 16% year-over-year.

  • LodgeLink recorded a new quarterly record of 94,640 room nights sold in the Quarter, a 57% increase from the Comparative Quarter.

  • During the Quarter, the Company allocated $4.3 million to shareholder returns and the reduction of non-controlling interests, through a combination of $1.2 million of common shares repurchased under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), $0.9 million of dividends declared to common shareholders, and the redemption of $2.2 million of preferred shares of a subsidiary company.

  • Subsequent to the Quarter, the Company closed the acquisition of an Ontario based modular rental company with 1,851 units, with a primary focus in the education and government sectors. The purchase price of the acquisition was $54.5 million, including the assumption of debt.

  • On November 3, 2022, the Board of Directors approved an increase of 33% to the Company's annual dividend per share payout from $0.06 to $0.08. The Company also declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.02 payable on or about January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

Outlook

Third Quarter results reflect the Company's growth of its core, high margin, diversified rental revenue stream across various industries and geographies. The outlook for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 remains constructive owing to contracted rental revenue in place, continued strength in utilization and rates among our core asset rental business units, as well as the continued rapid scaling of the Company’s digital crew-travel platform.

MSS business performance continues to track well with the segment reporting a quarterly record in both core rental revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Management expects the rental revenue run rate into the fourth quarter to remain robust, and expects ongoing year-over-year growth in core, recurring, rental revenue into future quarters. Sales and non-rental revenues are expected to moderate from third quarter levels, but remain above the levels experienced in the first half of 2022.

The WFS segment remains underpinned by existing contracts related to a number of mining projects in eastern Canada and energy infrastructure activity in western Canada. The segment also experienced strong levels of demand for field-related activity in the third quarter and expects this momentum to continue. WFS Australia has remained among the best performing geographies within the rental platform and continues to see strong demand for additional equipment at attractive returns into 2023 and beyond.

LodgeLink set a quarterly record high in booking volumes during the Quarter and continues to experience growing momentum from both new and existing corporate customers. During the Quarter, the Company made additional improvements to customer experience through enhanced functionality and improved back-office technologies, while also continuing to enhance its existing mobile-app. The Company remains highly optimistic on the future growth potential of LodgeLink.

Management expects operating performance heading into 2023 to remain robust given the strength of the current rental platform, diverse customer base, and existing contracts in place. The Company also remains in a strong liquidity position, with a healthy balance sheet, and growing Free Cashflow. In combination, these characteristics are expected to allow for significant flexibility in a rising interest rate and possible recessionary environment. While the Company’s growth capex remains fully discretionary (and could be allocated towards shareholder returns or accelerated debt repayment in a scenario where growth becomes muted), Management continues to see several attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities across its platform, which should result in compounding returns and steady growth in core, recurring, rental-revenues.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Free Cashflow are non-GAAP financial measures. Return on Assets and Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this MD&A for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure and ratio.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

 

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

(in millions, except where noted)

2022

 

2021

 

Change

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

$

$

 

$

$

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Modular Space Solutions

51.7

 

50.2

 

3

%

123.2

 

122.6

 

%

Workforce Solutions

44.2

 

58.6

 

(25

)%

112.3

 

120.8

 

(7

)%

Total Revenue

95.9

 

108.8

 

(12

)%

235.5

 

243.4

 

(3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

26.0

 

19.7

 

32

%

62.1

 

46.5

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds from Operations(1)

30.7

 

23.4

 

31

%

70.0

 

55.0

 

27

%

Per share ($)

0.52

 

0.40

 

30

%

1.18

 

0.96

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit

9.0

 

5.7

 

58

%

17.0

 

9.7

 

75

%

Earnings per share ($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic

0.15

 

0.10

 

50

%

0.29

 

0.17

 

71

%

- Diluted

0.15

 

0.10

 

50

%

0.28

 

0.16

 

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

15.1

 

12.0

 

26

%

37.5

 

25.8

 

45

%

Property & equipment

423.7

 

404.6

 

5

%

423.7

 

404.6

 

5

%

Total assets

566.9

 

548.6

 

3

%

566.9

 

548.6

 

3

%

Long-term debt

160.6

 

164.6

 

(2

)%

160.6

 

164.6

 

(2

)%

Cash and cash equivalents

12.3

 

5.1

 

141

%

12.3

 

5.1

 

141

%

Return on Assets(1) (%)

24

%

19

%

5

 

19

%

15

%

4

 

Free Cashflow(1)

23.9

 

17.1

 

40

%

52.0

 

38.8

 

34

%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations and Free Cashflow are non-GAAP financial measures. Return on Assets is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure and ratio.

Additional Information

A copy of the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) and www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units – Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

For investor inquiries please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

Conference Call

Black Diamond will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 4, 2022. CEO Trevor Haynes and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-800-898-3989 or 1-416-641-6104 and use participant passcode: 2439118#. International dial-in numbers can be found at the following link: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008983989. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12375

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on the Investor Events section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.
                                 
Reader Advisory
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the amount of funds that will be expended on the 2022 capital plan, how such capital will be expended, expectations for asset sales, management's assessment of Black Diamond's future operations and what may have an impact on them, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities, changing operating environment including the impact of COVID-19, amount of revenue anticipated to be derived from current contracts, anticipated debt levels, economic life of the Company's assets, future growth and profitability of the Company and realization of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and sales. With respect to the forward-looking statements in the news release, Black Diamond has made assumptions regarding, among other things: future commodity prices, that Black Diamond will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations, that counter-parties to contracts will perform the contracts as written and that there will be no unforeseen material delays in contracted projects. Although Black Diamond believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made are reasonable, there can be no assurances that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Black Diamond. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to attract new customers, failure of counterparties to perform on contracts, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources, political conditions, dependence on suppliers, inflationary price pressure and stock market volatility. The risks outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on the Company's profile on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures
In this news release, the following specified financial measures have been disclosed: Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA, Funds from Operations, Return on Assets and Free Cashflow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Readers are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to measures under IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as an indicator of the Company's performance or cash flows, a measure of liquidity or as a measure of actual return on the common shares of the Company. These non-GAAP measures should only be used in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA refers to consolidated earnings before finance costs, tax expense, depreciation, amortization, accretion, foreign exchange, share-based compensation, acquisition costs, non-controlling interests, share of gains or losses of an associate, write-down of property and equipment, impairment, restructuring costs, and gains or losses on the sale of non-fleet assets in the normal course of business.

Black Diamond uses Adjusted EBITDA primarily as a measure of operating performance. Management believes that operating performance, as determined by Adjusted EBITDA, is meaningful because it presents the performance of the Company's operations on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-cash items as well as how the operations have been financed. In addition, management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it considers it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believes this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and readers should not consider this item in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are:

  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain income tax payments and recoveries that may represent a reduction or increase in cash available to the Company;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on the Company's debt;

  • depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, thus the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

  • other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the Company's business. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on the Company's IFRS results and using Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplementary basis. A reconciliation to profit (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Return on Assets is calculated as annualized Adjusted EBITDA divided by average net book value of Property and Equipment. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by multiplying Adjusted EBITDA for the Quarter and Comparative Quarter by an annualized multiplier. Management believes that ROA is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating operating performance for the periods presented. When read in conjunction with our profit (loss) and property and equipment, two GAAP measures, it provides investors with a useful tool to evaluate Black Diamonds ongoing operations and management of assets from period-to-period.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Profit to Adjusted EBITDA and Return on Assets:

 

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

($ millions, except as noted)

2022

 

2021

 

Change
%

2022

 

2021

 

Change
%

Profit (1)

9.0

 

5.7

 

58

%

17.0

 

9.7

 

75

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

9.2

 

9.4

 

(2

)%

26.6

 

26.2

 

2

%

Finance costs (1)

2.1

 

1.5

 

40

%

5.3

 

4.4

 

20

%

Share-based compensation (1)

1.3

 

1.0

 

30

%

3.6

 

2.4

 

50

%

Non-controlling interest (1)

0.5

 

0.4

 

25

%

1.5

 

1.0

 

50

%

Current income taxes (1)

 

 

%

0.4

 

 

100

%

Deferred income taxes (1)

3.9

 

1.7

 

129

%

7.7

 

2.8

 

175

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

26.0

 

19.7

 

32

%

62.1

 

46.5

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized multiplier

4

 

4

 

 

1.3

 

1.3

 

 

Annualized adjusted EBITDA

104.0

 

78.8

 

32

%

80.7

 

60.5

 

33

%

Average net book value of property and equipment

431.3

 

421.4

 

2

%

426.3

 

422.6

 

1

%

Return on Assets

24

%

19

%

5

 

19

%

15

%

4

 

(1)   Sourced from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial ratio which is calculated as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents. A reconciliation to long-term debt, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below. Net Debt and Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA removes cash and cash equivalents from the Company's debt balance. Black Diamond uses this ratio primarily as a measure of operating performance. Management believes this ratio is an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believes this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures. In the June 30, 2022 Quarter, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA was renamed Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA, to provide further clarity on the composition of the denominator to include pre-acquisition estimates of EBITDA from business combinations. Management believes including the additional information in this calculation helps provide information of the impact of trailing operations from business combinations on the Company's leverage position.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Profit to Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA:

($ millions, except as noted)

2022

2022

2022

2021

 

2021

2021

2021

2020

 

Change

 

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

 

Profit (loss)

9.0

4.0

4.0

10.7

 

5.7

1.3

2.7

(2.2

)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

9.2

8.8

8.6

8.9

 

9.4

8.8

8.1

9.0

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

1.9

 

 

Finance costs

2.1

1.7

1.5

1.7

 

1.5

1.6

1.3

1.6

 

 

Share-based compensation

1.3

1.1

1.2

1.0

 

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.8

 

 

Non-controlling interest

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.4

 

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.3

 

 

Current income taxes

0.4

0.1

 

0.4

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate assets

(0.7

)

 

 

Deferred income taxes

3.9

1.7

2.1

(4.6

)

1.7

0.6

0.4

(0.7

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

26.0

18.2

17.9

17.5

 

19.7

13.5

13.3

11.1

 

 

Acquisition pro-forma adjustments(1)

 

2.1

 

 

Adjusted Leveraged EBITDA

26.0

18.2

17.9

17.5

 

19.7

13.5

13.3

13.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA

79.6

 

 

 

59.7

 

 

 

33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

160.6

 

 

 

164.6

 

 

 

(2

)%

Cash and cash equivalents

12.3

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

141

%

Net Debt

148.3

 

 

 

159.5

 

 

 

(7

)%

Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Leverage EBITDA

1.9

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

(30

)%

(1)   Includes pro-forma pre-acquisition EBITDA estimates as if the acquisition during the YTD and Prior YTD occurred on July 1, 2021.

Funds from Operations is calculated as the cash flow from operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, excluding the changes in non-cash working capital. Management believes that Funds from Operations is a useful measure as it provides an indication of the funds generated by the operations before working capital adjustments. Changes in long-term accounts receivables and non-cash working capital items have been excluded as such changes are financed using the operating line of Black Diamond's credit facilities. A reconciliation to cash flow from operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Free Cashflow is calculated as Funds from Operations minus maintenance capital, net interest paid (including lease interest), payment of lease liabilities, net current income tax expense (recovery), distributions declared to non-controlling interest, dividends paid on common shares and dividends paid on preferred shares plus net current income taxes received (paid). Management believes that Free Cashflow is a useful measure as it provides an indication of the funds generated by the operations before working capital adjustments and other items noted above. Management believes this metric is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures. A reconciliation to cash flow from operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operating Activities to Funds from Operations and Free Cashflow:

 

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

($ millions, except as noted)

2022

 

2021

 

Change

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from Operating Activities (1)

27.3

 

17.5

 

56

%

64.4

 

50.7

 

27

%

Add/(Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in long-term accounts receivable (1)

(2.5

)

0.1

 

(2,600

)%

(0.7

)

(0.5

)

(40

)%

Changes in non-cash operating working capital(1)

5.9

 

5.8

 

2

%

6.3

 

4.8

 

31

%

Funds from Operations

30.7

 

23.4

 

31

%

70.0

 

55.0

 

27

%

Add/(deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance capital

(1.9

)

(3.1

)

39

%

(5.0

)

(6.9

)

28

%

Payment for lease liabilities

(1.7

)

(1.6

)

(6

)%

(4.9

)

(4.7

)

(4

)%

Interest paid (including lease interest)

(2.1

)

(1.4

)

(50

)%

(5.1

)

(4.2

)

(21

)%

Net current income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

%

0.4

 

 

100

%

Dividends paid on common shares

(0.9

)

 

(100

)%

(2.5

)

 

(100

)%

Distributions declared to non-controlling interest

(0.1

)

 

(100

)%

(0.5

)

 

(100

)%

Dividends paid on preferred shares

(0.1

)

(0.2

)

50

%

(0.4

)

(0.4

)

%

Free Cashflow

23.9

 

17.1

 

40

%

52.0

 

38.8

 

34

%

(1)   Sourced from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.



Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Intrepid Potash (IPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -37.42% and 4.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for fuboTV (FUBO) This Earnings Season?

    fuboTV (FUBO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Transocean (RIG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    A copy of our press release covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures are posted on our website at deepwater.com. Joining me on this morning's call are Jeremy Thigpen, chief executive officer; Keelan Adamson, president and chief operating officer; Mark Mey, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Roddie McKenzie, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance was affected by revenue decline across all segments.