Black Dragon Capital Announces Rebranding and Launch of New Company Website Showcasing the Private Equity Firm's Global Expansion & Vision

·3 min read

- Black Dragon's New Website Marks the Next Phase of Growth and Expansion Emphasizes its Operationally led Vision and Mode -

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital, the private equity firm investing in sectors disrupted by digitization, revealed their rebranded and updated website, reflecting the next phase of growth, vision and expansion for the firm. The new website and experience are live this week and can be found at www.BlackDragonCap.com

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)

As part of the new voice and vision for Black Dragon Capital, the firm also launched a personal dedicated platform for its CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr. aimed to reach a wider audience and expand Hernandez' personal leadership voice and connection with industry leaders. Hernandez' refreshed site emphasizes digital thought leadership and community-driven philanthropic activities focused on underprivileged and underrepresented groups globally. Through his rich industry knowledge and prosperous business endeavors, Louis Hernandez Jr. is dedicated to sharing his years of wisdom and expertise with entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and executives looking to transform and grow rapidly.

Hernandez's executive website is live today and can be found at https://www.louishernandezjr.com/.

The website relaunches for Black Dragon Capital are key springboards that will help the firm reach a wider audience, support the investor and Entrepreneur community and expand Hernandez' platform -- bringing even more awareness to his efforts to solve problems in our communities through Black Dragon Capital℠ and the For A Bright Future Foundation.

These website relaunches will also allow him to bring awareness to his efforts to solve problems in our communities through Black Dragon Capital and For A Bright Future Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization created to solve educational and healthcare equities in underserved communities.

"It takes grit, vision, and experience to build a successful business. Beyond being smart and financially astute, you must be prepared for the loneliness and the sacrifice that accompanies the joy of pouring your blood, sweat, and tears into something that you believe in. With the relaunch of the BDC and my personal website, we hope to be able to help even more entrepreneurs by sharing the perspective of someone who went through the same trials, decisions and hurdles they are going through – and succeeded," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital is known for its unique operationally led model and its diverse team of industry professionals who have demonstrated success as operators and investors. While the firm is in a period of expansion, these new websites reflect the firm's renewed focus.

About Black Dragon Capital
Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. The firm makes control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. The strategy has resulted in well above market returns and significant growth in enterprise value. The firm is currently managing approximately $900 million in enterprise value as of December 31, 2021.

For A Bright Future Foundation
Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. We believe a person's aspirations should only be limited by their own imagination of what is possible, their effort and commitment to a cause, and their desire to contribute to their community.

Contact info:
Gina Rogoto
Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC
grogoto@blackdragoncap.com
+1 (305) 539-9415

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capital-announces-rebranding-and-launch-of-new-company-website-showcasing-the-private-equity-firms-global-expansion--vision-301530600.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.