U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.51
    +7.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.86
    +191.19 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.61
    -37.48 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.52
    -0.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.23
    +0.94 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +23.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    -0.0150 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4280
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,321.29
    +1,142.72 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.26
    +25.42 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Black Dragon Capital℠ Completes Sale of Leading Cloud-Base Payment Solution Payveris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced today the sale of Payveris to Paymentus (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America.

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)

Payveris was founded in 2011 by Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠. Hernandez is an award-winning entrepreneur who brought in other sophisticated investors and a proven management team. Payveris has grown into a market-leading company that enables financial institutions to simplify and innovate their digital payments delivery systems while significantly reducing operating costs. Its cloud-based software platform allows customers of banks and credit unions to move their money using smartphones, personal computers, and other handheld technology almost instantly. More than 300 financial institutions and fintech companies use the platform.

"We are all grateful to the Payveris management team, clients, investors, board members, and partners who worked with our team at Black Dragon℠ to help develop Payveris into a market leader. I remember founding Payveris at my house in Glastonbury, CT, dreaming of creating a market leader to reshape the FinTech industry. Black Dragon Capital℠ prides itself on unlocking the potential of its portfolio companies. The growth that we have seen from Payveris over the past few years has been nothing short of remarkable. The company has steadily expanded, making its leading-edge software solutions accessible to an ever-growing client base of US banks and credit unions. Paymentus's acquisition of Payveris is a huge milestone that will no doubt only lead to greater things for the company," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

The creation of Payveris illustrates the kind of insight that Black Dragon℠ brings to bear on behalf of all its portfolio companies. Black Dragon℠ is thesis driven. Every decision, every investment, and every strategic model is based on an informed analysis of trends within each industry sector and of the ways in which digitization is collapsing workflows, destroying barriers within industries, and creating value. In addition, the firm is operationally led by professionals with significant industry experience, and work alongside company leaders to meet day-to-day challenges and seize opportunities.

Contact info:
Gina Rogoto
Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC
grogoto@blackdragoncap.com
+1 (305) 539-9415

About Black Dragon Capital℠
Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

About Payveris
Payveris is the creator of the MoveMoneySM platform, an open API, cloud-based platform that enables financial institutions to control, simplify and extend engaging digital money movement capabilities to their users through any application or device while significantly reducing operating costs and future-proofing their IT investment.

Visit payveris.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capital-completes-sale-of-leading-cloud-base-payment-solution-payveris-301353560.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Empowering Change Through Diversity Networks & ERGs

    Diversity Networks and employee resource groups (ERGs) foster belonging for employees and support initiatives for a more inclusive Medtronic.

  • Etsy Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Improve To 77

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Etsy shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • 10 NFT Startups Investors are Flocking To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 NFT startups investors are flocking to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 NFT Startups Investors are Flocking To. The mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies in the past two years has helped fuel a roaring trade in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close

    In the 3D printing company's second-quarter earnings report, investors should focus on the usual key numbers and launch plans for the Production System P-50.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    EV giant Nio (NIO) will be in the spotlight when it reports second-quarter results after market close today. As the countdown to NIO earnings starts, Wall Street’s confidence backing the stock is strong. Based on Buys only – 6, in total – the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price of $64.50 suggests one-year gains of ~47%. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) The company already reported delivery figures for the quarter in early July. The EV maker recorded 21,896 deliveries i

  • 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best new tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the new tech stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Financial markets are seeing a flurry of tech IPOs lately. According to a […]

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).