U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.77
    +17.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,845.80
    +104.65 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,251.75
    +25.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.27
    -7.37 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.59
    +0.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,244.64
    -748.01 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.88
    -3.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Black Dragon Capital℠ Portfolio Companies Naveo Commerce and Grass Valley Reinforce Commitment to Operational Excellence & Digital Transformation Initiative with New Strategic Partnership

·4 min read

Naveo Commerce's digital commerce platform and Grass Valley's cloud media platform partnership represent the inevitable conversion of media and commerce in a digital age

Partnership represents Black Dragon's broader vision for markets disrupted by digitization

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon" or "BDC"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, applaud its portfolio companies Naveo Commerce ("Naveo"), leading end-to-end eCommerce, OMS, and fulfilment technology provider based in United Kingdom, and Grass Valley, leading media & entertainment technology provider, on their new partnership.

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)

The two companies joined forced to facilitate Grass Valley's integration of the Adobe Commerce platform advancing its customer experience and strengthening its new SaaS subscription model framework. Grass Valley is a trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, and this collaboration will optimize the utilization of it products and services through this new platform. Ultimately, the platform will be deployed to the entire product line making Grass Valley a seamless and client-oriented technology provider.

"I am really excited about this new collaboration. Grass Valley is undergoing an incredible development and Naveo's advanced cloud native eCommerce platform will allow Grass Valley's clients to effortlessly access its wide range of products and services, improving the overall customer experience. With both Grass Valley and Naveo Commerce being guided by the Black Dragon Toolkit℠, a partnership between the two is expected to progress smoothly and create remarkable results," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth and create more value to investors using a proprietary toolset from former operational leaders who are also savvy investors in a way entrepreneurs understand and appreciate. The Black Dragon Toolkit has a proven track record of navigating the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders. The Black Dragon Toolkit has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology sectors, and its portfolio's success stories are evidence that their methodology delivers in building market leading companies.

Moris Chemtov, CEO at Naveo Commerce, adds: "The Naveo Commerce team is thrilled to be working alongside Grass Valley and providing both consultation and technology solutions to support the company's digital transformation. As a seamless and coherent eCommerce platform, which ensures smooth and easy interaction with clients, Adobe Commerce supports vendors in prioritizing their customers. We look forward to working with Grass Valley on their eCommerce optimization journey."

Contact info:
Gina Rogoto
Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC
grogoto@blackdragoncap.com
+1 (305) 539-9415

About Black Dragon Capital℠
Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by Louis Hernandez Jr., who has compiled a diverse team who has a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

About Naveo Commerce
Naveo Commerce is an international end-to-end eCommerce, OMS and fulfilment technology company helping SMBs and enterprises across all retail segments to manage and grow their business online. The company was founded in 2020 following the merger of Digital Goodie and Maginus, unifying cloud-based headless commerce expertise, Order Management Systems, and fulfilment solutions to establish one of the only companies globally to be able to offer entire end-to-end commerce support to retailers. The Maginus partnership with Magento and EPiServer continues to operate as part of a consulting arm sitting under the Naveo Commerce brand. The company is financially backed by Black Dragon Capital℠.

Learn more at www.naveocommerce.com

About Grass Valley
Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters, and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capital-portfolio-companies-naveo-commerce-and-grass-valley-reinforce-commitment-to-operational-excellence--digital-transformation-initiative-with-new-strategic-partnership-301409071.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping MP Materials Corp. (MP)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Vertex Energy Stock Plunged 19% Today: Is This an Opportunity?

    On Monday, Vertex Energy announced plans to make a private offering worth $155 million in debt in the form of convertible senior notes due 2027. $33.7 million to fund its impending acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary's refinery in Mobile, Alabama. $13 million on a hydrocracking unit at the Mobile refinery to produce renewable diesel.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Could Be 27% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by taking the...

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]