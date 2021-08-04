U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

Black Dragon Capital(SM) Congratulates Ryff on Recent Successful $11.7M Fundraise

·2 min read

Audent Global Asset Management leads latest investment round to pursue new multibillion dollar industry

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM and Board Chairman of RYFF, commends the AI Media Technology company's just-closed $11.7M new round of funding.

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)

The successful funding was led by Audent Global Asset management with participation from existing investors Vulcan and Mac Ventures to support RYFF's real time integration platform, enabling brand references to appear as if they were filmed in the original production and can be customized to a specific audience according to a range of data and variables.

"I'm very excited and proud of the team at Ryff and the incredible progress they've made on creating their groundbreaking new technology for real-time brand integration," said Louis Hernandez, Jr. Chairman of RYFF and Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠. "Audent Global Asset Management has an incredible track record of success and is closely tied to the media industry; I can't think of a better partner!"

The Los Angeles-based company is disrupting the industry by offering an award-winning solution to what RYFF considers to be an outdated form of advertising: Product Placement.

"Ryff has been built from the ground up, always with scalability in front of mind - everyone loves storytelling, and we love Creators ," said Roy Taylor - CEO/Founder of Ryff "Together we will launch the world's first Creator Economy Platform, Spheera."

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

Lisa Aldape

Black Dragon Capital℠, LLC

JConnelly

+1 (305) 539-9415

+1 (973) 525-6550

grogoto@blackdragoncap.com

laldape@jconnelly.com

About Ryff
Ryff is part of a new breed of Hollywood player, rewriting the rules of product placement using our proprietary AI technology. We virtually insert products into fully mastered and edited content including library content on OTT. Ryff is opening up new inventory so brands can reach previously unreachable audiences and build cultural relevance.

Learn more at www.ryff.com.

About Black Dragon Capital℠
Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capitalsm-congratulates-ryff-on-recent-successful-11-7m-fundraise-301348632.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

