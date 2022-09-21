U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22

·3 min read

The Summit will coincide with the release of the annual 2022 Boardroom Power Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation's largest publicly traded companies are meeting the mandate to expand Black representation among senior management and corporate boardrooms.

BLACK ENTERPRISE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BLACK ENTERPRISE)
BLACK ENTERPRISE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BLACK ENTERPRISE)

Just in time for the virtual experience, BLACK ENTERPRISE will release the "2022 Boardroom Power Report," which has tracked the S&P 500 companies with and without Black corporate directors since 2013. BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the leader in providing coverage, research, and advocacy of Black board representation over the past decade. Similar to previous years, the 2022 report will include the B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors and feature the most robust compilation of data and analysis on the status of Black board representation at the largest publicly traded corporations.

"BLACK ENTERPRISE has long championed the rise of Black professionals who have fought for and earned their rightful place in the nation's boardrooms and executive suites," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "It is most fitting that we hold this Summit as we release our 2022 Boardroom Power Report to further expose systemic disparities and amplify data that necessitate continued progress toward diversifying boardrooms."

The report reveals that 85% of S&P 500 companies today have at least one Black corporate director versus 60% in 2016—the first year BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on board diversity across the entire index. Despite this progress, only 12 African Americans hold positions as board chairs and lead directors.

Change in Black corporate leadership continues to be sluggish, tepid, and inconsistent. Black executives occupy a mere 3.2% of senior leadership roles at major companies, and less than 1% hold CEO positions.

"Black leaders' ascension is critical to ensure equity is achieved across all business sectors and functions," Graves said. "This summit is the premier experience for authentic conversations backed by real data and the potential to truly impact change."

The C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit will feature a lineup of the most successful and influential Black executives and board directors to lead industry-changing conversations and sessions sponsored by Hasbro, Hyatt, Manulife John Hancock, Merck, and Nationwide. Employees, managers, consumers, and shareholders are all invited to join and learn how to effectively and successfully execute DEI initiatives and advance to the top, with a focus on:

  • The role of Black board members in driving DEI within corporate environments

  • The impact of diversified leadership on shareholder value and institutional innovation

  • The process of CEO selection and succession planning

  • The strategies to break barriers blocking the elevation of Black professionals

For more information about this year's programming and to register for the event, please visit https://csuite.blackenterprise.com/.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-enterprise-to-host-virtual-c-suite--boardroom-equity-summit-on-sept-22-301630075.html

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

