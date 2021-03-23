BLACK ENTERPRISE to Present Virtual Summit Focused on Addressing the Physical, Emotional, and Mental Health Needs of Black Communities, March 25

The one-day summit will offer tips, tools, strategies, and resources to help Black people navigate disparities in healthcare access and improve wellness outcomes.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first-ever Health & Wellness Summit, March 25 sponsored by Manulife and John Hancock. Never have the realities of racial healthcare disparities been more apparent. This urgently needed summit will address the physical and mental health needs of Black communities, from managing stress, obesity, and chronic conditions to physical fitness and self-care.

The Health & Wellness Virtual Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with leading experts on health, fitness, nutrition, and mental and emotional wellness for African Americans, as well as discussions on actionable solutions to systemic inequities in healthcare that make Black people vulnerable to chronic illness and threaten the quality of life in Black communities. The one-day event will delve deeply into critical health issues facing African Americans, ranging from diabetes and heart disease to the effects of chronic anxiety and stress.

"The adage that 'health is wealth' has a deeper meaning in light of the BLACK ENTERPRISE mission," says BE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "The quality of life and health of African Americans goes to the core of our capacity to create wealth. Too many Black people—entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals—die or are crippled by chronic health conditions before we can reach our peak earning years, creating an undue financial burden on Black communities. Addressing the physical and emotional health challenges facing African Americans is a necessary part of our ability to build and sustain multigenerational wealth."

"The events of the past year have caused much anxiety, stress, and isolation, especially for people of color," said Michelle Taylor-Jones, Manulife's Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "By sponsoring the Health and Wellness Summit, we hope this brings about a conversation on actionable solutions for better physical, mental, and emotional health."

Summit facilitators and speakers include: Yogi, President, Baron Carr Co., Inc., Baron Carr; Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Manulife, Michelle Taylor-Jones; NFL Hall of Famer and Co-founder of DEFY, Terrell Davis; Global Head of Retirement Marketing and Member Retention, Manulife Investment Management, Camille Stewart; Chief Innovation Officer & Associate Medical Director, WorkCare, Anthony Harris, M.D.; Clinical Nurse Specialist and Family Nurse Practitioner, Alice Benjamin; Deputy Director of the Center of Cancer Health Equity at The Ohio State University, Darrell Gray, M.D.; Interventional Cardiologist, Christopher Leggett, M.D.; Obesity Medicine Physician, Harvard Medical School; Fatima Cody Stanford, M.D.; CEO, Just Health Collective;, Duane Reynolds, Director, Black Women's Health Imperative, Shana Davis; CEO, Black Coalition Against COVID-19, Reed Tuckson, M.D.; Senior Advisor to President Biden and Director, White House Office of Public Engagement, Cedric Richmond; Founder & CEO, Ladipo Group, Tonya Ladipo LCSW; Family Therapist, Creator/Director of K.I.N.G. Program, Texas Southern University, Jay Barnett; Licensed Psychotherapist, Founder/Owner Boateng Psychotherapy & Consultation, Akua Boateng, Ph.D.; Founder & Owner, Thrive Health Lab, La Nieciá Vicknair.

Attendees of the Black Enterprise Health & Wellness Summit will gain insights on:

A holistic approach to wellness: achieving physical, mental, and emotional health

Addressing racial health disparities, including resources and strategies

Coping during COVID: the effects of anxiety, stress, and isolation, and ways to minimize trauma

Resources, strategies, and expert advice on combating chronic disease in the Black community

Manulife/John Hancock is a proud sponsor of the Health & Wellness Summit.

The Black Enterprise Health & Wellness Summit takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 25, 2021. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit https://health.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management, and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

