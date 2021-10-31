U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,646.55
    -768.80 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Get Black Friday 2021 savings on the futuristic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
You can get hundreds of dollars off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone right now.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the newest and most striking pieces of tech this year is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone, and you can get for a hefty price cut if you've got something to trade in during Samsung's pre-Black Friday sale.

Among its many pre-Black Friday deals, Samsung is currently offering the 5G device for as low as $899—that's nearly half off its standard price of $1,799.99. The price cut only applies to those who trade in their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. If you have other devices you're willing to trade in, you can still get a discount on the Fold3. Trading in the Galaxy S21+ smartphone gets you $700 off the Fold3, while the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has a trade-in value of $350. The devices don't even have to be exclusively Samsung products: Apple's iPhone 12 can be traded in for $650 off the Fold3 while the Apple Watch 3 earns you $40 off your purchase for the Samsung phone.

All you have to do is go on the Fold3's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is eligible for the trade-in credit. Once you confirm that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens, and is factory reset, you can submit your order for the Fold3. Once you receive the new phone, you have 15 days to send in your promised trade-in device to Samsung. The company says it will provide customers a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

Sit in on a conference call and take notes all on the same screen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.
Samsung boasted about the Fold3's 7.6-inch fold-out display meant for better multitasking and easier reading on the go. When the screen is opened, its Flex Mode feature splits the screen into two halves so you can be present for a video call on one half-screen and take notes on the other screen using the Samsung S Pen ($49.99). Samsung also says it's water resistant and is less scratchable than the prior Fold models.

If you've been waiting on a deal on the Galaxy Z Fold3, head over to the Samsung website and save.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone from $899.99 with eligible trade-in (save $3 to $900).

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Save up to $900 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

