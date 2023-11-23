Black Friday 2023: Your guide to discounts and freebies on meals and gift cards

Whether you observe Black Friday or not, it's coming. Even if you opt out of the shopping extravaganza, you can still get some specials on food.

Black Friday, the big shopping day the day after Thanksgiving, is a big deal, of course. Last year, it was the top shopping day for November, in stores and online, according to research firm Circana. That's in part because consumers expect to get the best holiday discounts then, Circana says.

Even super-shoppers may need to fortify themselves amid a day of discount-hunting. So why stop searching for specials when it's time to dine? Many restaurants and food stops also offer bargains on gift cards, which work great as stocking stuffers – or as gifts for friends and co-workers.

Here are some Black Friday food discounts for your consideration:

Baskin-Robbins Black Friday discount

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Baskin-Robbins is giving 20% off online and in-app orders at participating locations with promo code HOLLY at checkout.

Dunkin' $1 coffee on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Dunkin' has a $1 medium coffee offer daily including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And don't forget, you get a free donut on Wednesdays through the month of December, when you purchase any drink.

Dunkin' is giving members of its Dunkin' Rewards loyalty program a free classic donut with the purchase of any drink each Wednesday through the month of December.

Wings and Rings' Black Friday gift card

On Black Friday at Wings and Rings, get a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $25 gift card; Buy a $50 gift card, get two $10 cards. If you miss out on the Black Friday deal, through Dec. 31, you can get a $5 bonus card with every $25 gift card purchase. If a guest purchases $50, they will receive two $5 cards.

Sonic Drive-In Black Friday discount

On Black Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25, Sonic Rewards members will get a buy-one-get-one for 50% off on a menu item of equal or lesser value. Then, on Cyber Monday, get 50 cent corn dogs.

On Cyber Monday, get 50 cent corn dogs at Sonic Drive-In.

Biggby Coffee Black Friday swag offer

When you order a 24-ounce specialty beverage and sandwich combo on Black Friday, get some free swag including Biggby Coffee stickers, an ornament, bag, limited edition cold cup, or coupons, while supplies last.

Story continues

Famous Dave's: Black Friday gift card bonus

On Black Friday, guests at Famous Dave's will receive two free $10 Bonus Cards with every $50 gift card purchase in-store and online.

Thanksgiving cocktails & mocktails: Recipes with festive flavors featuring apple, cranberry, pumpkin

Yogurtland: Double reward points on Black Friday

Members of Yogurtland's Real Rewards loyalty program can earn 2X points on purchases online or in-store on Black Friday. Then, on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, shoppers get a $5 bonus card with every gift card purchased for $25 or more (limit of 4 bonus cards per order; the bonus cards are valid in-store only between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31).

Members of Yogurtland's Real Rewards loyalty program can earn 2X points on purchases online or in-store on Black Friday.

Hooters' Black Friday All-You-Can-Eat Wings

Certain Hooters locations will have an all-you-can-eat deal on chicken wings for dine-in customers on Black Friday, Nov. 24, priced at $19.83, a nod to the year Hooters was founded 40 years ago. The offer includes bone-in and boneless chicken wings, with no surcharge for Daytona style, roasted or smoked varieties. Check Hooters' online list of participating locations.

Hooters will have a Black Friday food special: all-you-can-eat chicken wings for dine-in customers, priced at $19.83.

Village Inn and Bakers Square: Black Friday gift cards

Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurants also have a gift card offer on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (online only): Buy $25 in gift cards and get two $5 bonus cards. Through Dec. 31, anyone who buys a $25 gift card in-restaurant or online will get a $5 bonus card (bonus cards valid for redemption in-store only Jan. 1, 2024-March 31, 2024).

Pieology: Offers for free perks on Black Friday ... and all of 2024

Black Friday is the first day of Pieology's daily perk deal for its Pie Life Rewards members: Get a free perk – such as a side salad, a cookie, or a non-alcoholic beverage – with every Craft Your Own Pizza purchase. This offer is good through the end of 2023. And each Craft Your Own Pizza purchase by Dec. 31 also unlocks free perks for all of 2024. A special dish currently available: Dessert Pizza made with Nutella.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.: $10 off shipping on Black Friday orders

Place a Honey Baked Ham order online on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and take $10 off standard shipping when you select delivery between Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Honey Baked Ham.

Teriyaki Madness: $5 off on Black Friday

During the entire post-Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday and Cyber Monday included, members of Teriyaki Madness' Mad Rewards loyalty program will get $5 off orders of $20 or more. On Cyber Monday, Mad Rewards members will also get 3X points.

The Cheesecake Factory: Black Friday gift card offer

Beginning Black Friday at The Cheesecake Factory, you can get a $15 bonus card for every $50 worth of gift cards you buy. Or you can buy them online through the end of the year. The bonus cards can be redeemed Jan. 1-Feb. 29.

The new Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake is a new dessert, which becomes available Black Friday at The Cheesecake Factory.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Get rewards for online gift card purchases

For every $30 worth of Moe's Southwest Grill gift cards bought online between Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, get three $5 reward cards. (The $5 reward cards, must be unlocked in the Moe's Rewards program, and can be redeemed Jan. 1, 2024-Feb. 23, 2024. One $5 reward redemption per transaction.)

For every $30 worth of Moe's Southwest Grill gift cards bought online between Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, shoppers get three $5 rewards.

Farmer Boys: Buy gift cards and get bonus voucher for you

Buy $30 worth of Farmer Boys gift cards through Jan. 1 and get a $5 bonus voucher – buy $75 worth and get $15 voucher. The gift cards are available at participating Farmer Boys locations while supplies last, and the bonus vouchers can be redeemed through Jan 31, 2024.

Carvel: Black Friday gift card offer and $5 discount on delivery

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, buy $30 in Carvel gift cards online and get two $5 reward cards. Miss that discount? Buy $25 in gift cards before Jan. 1, 2024, and get a $5 reward card. (Offer available both online and in-stores.) Also through Black Friday and the upcoming weekend, get $5 off when you order Carvel Cakes – including cakes that look like Tom the Turkey – through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

McAlister’s Deli: A Black Friday gift card offer and double points on special menu items

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, buy $25 or more worth of McAlister’s Gift Cards or eGift Cards and get two $5 rewards. Reward Codes must be unlocked in the McAlister's Rewards Program; can be redeemed Jan. 1, 2024-Feb. 29, 2024 at participating McAlister's Deli locations. (Limit one Reward redemption per customer per transaction. Rewards are for a single use.)

Also: McAlister’s Rewards Members get 2X points when they try one of the restaurant's new limited time menu items: the Honey BBQ Pork Sandwich, Ultimate Honey BBQ Pork Nachos, and Honey BBQ Pork Spud before Jan. 17, 2024.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, buy $25 or more worth of McAlister’s Gift Cards or eGift Cards and get two $5 rewards.

Fazoli's: Black Friday $3 off discount

Save $3 off your $10 purchase at Fazoli's on Black Friday.

Cinnabon: Black Friday online offer on gift cards

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Cinnabon is giving online shoppers two $5 Reward Cards for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Also get free delivery on orders of $15 or more in the Cinnabon app and on Cinnabon.com.

And through Dec. 31, get a $5 Reward Card when you buy $25 in gift cards (offer available online now and in bakery).

Panera Bread: Half-price soup cups for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Panera Bread has 50% off a cup of soup from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Get the discount in the Panera Bread app by using the code SOUPSEASON at checkout (offer good for individual soup or as part of a You Pick Two; not valid on Bowls, Bread Bowls, Value Duets, Family Feasts, Group Soups, catering orders, or orders placed on third party delivery sites).

Members of the MyPanera loyalty club can also join the Unlimited Sip Club for only $3/month for 3 months (getting up to 25+ drinks, plus exclusive member perks when you redeem this offer now through Cyber Monday).

Panera Bread is giving diners 50% off a cup of soup from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

BurgerFi: Black Friday bonus offer on gift card purchases

Get a $5 bonus eCard at BurgerFi with every $25 spent on eGift Cards purchased online or in the BurgerFi app. The offer is valid for a limited time; the bonus cards are good for in-restaurant, online, and orders on the app. The Bonus eCards may be redeemed Jan. 2, 2024-April 31, 2024 in-restaurant, online, or through the app.

Olive Garden: Holiday merch on sale ahead of Black Friday

Olive Garden’s holiday merchandise options include a “Seasons Gratings” sweater, pajamas, socks, a breadstick plush toy for pets.

Jamba: Rewards for gift card purchases through Cyber Monday

Get two $5 eReward Cards for every $30 spent on gift cards through Cyber Monday at Jamba.

Carabba's Italian Grill: Free dessert offer in new app

Just in time for holiday shopping, the Italian-themed restaurant chain has a new mobile app, and you can get a free dessert with any adult entrée for downloading it through Dec. 3.

Also get a $10 e-bonus with every $50 in gift cards purchased through Dec. 31. (E-bonus valid Jan. 1, 2024-Feb. 11, 2024. Only one $10 e-bonus can be redeemed per table.)

Schlotzsky’s: Black Friday gift card offer

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, get two $5 eRewards for every $25 purchased in Schlotzsky’s gift cards. You must be a member of the Schlotzsky’s Rewards loyalty program to redeem the eReward and join the program before Feb. 14, 2024. Reward expires 14 days after unlocking.

Guests who sign up for the loyalty program before Nov. 30 will get a $5 Medium Sandwich reward. (Good for new members only. Valid at participating Schlotzsky's locations. One time use and reward expires 14 days after receipt.)

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, get two $5 eRewards for every $25 purchased in Schlotzsky’s gift cards.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: Black Friday gift card bonus offer

Here's the gift card offer at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: Buy a $100 gift card before Nov. 30 and get a $40 holiday bonus card. Buy a $100 gift card from Dec.1-Dec. 26 and get a $25 holiday bonus card. (Bonus cards redeemable Jan. 2, 2024-March 31, 2024, in-restaurant, online or through the app.)

Also, new on the menu: Chicken Alfredo and Artichoke Pizza, Fettuccine Alfredo, and the old-world classic Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Philly Pretzel Factory: Gift card bonus on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Philly Pretzel Factory has an online-only Black Friday offer: Buy a $50 gift card and get $25 back in Philly Pretzel Factory gift certificates. The offer runs from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Potbelly Sandwich Works: $5 Perks with $25 purchase

Starting on Black Friday and running through Sunday, November 26, members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program will get a $5 "Perks" credit with every purchase of $25 or more. This offer is available on potbelly.com, the Potbelly app, or by scanning in-shop.

IHOP: Kids eat free 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Through Sunday, Nov. 26, at IHOP, kids 12 and under eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with purchase of an adult entrée.

Noodles & Company: Buy one get another dish for 50% off on Black Friday

On Black Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25, members of Noodles & Company's Noodles Rewards loyalty program will get an offer for buy-one-get-one for 50% off dish of equal or lesser value. Also through Nov. 30, Rewards members get 500 bonus points when they purchase a dish with Impossible Chicken.

Round Table Pizza: Black Friday $10 off

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, members of the Round Table Royal Rewards loyalty program get $10 off any in-restaurant food order of $50 or more, $15 off $75, or $20 off $100.

Logan's Roadhouse: Prime Rib feast and gift card offers

Logan's Roadhouse has a special Ultimate Roadhouse Feast (starting at $99.99, available through Jan. 1, while supplies last), which includes a choice of meat, a dozen rolls, two sides, a house salad and a dessert. Guests can choose from prime rib (on weekends through holiday season), ribs, pork chops, and BBQ pulled pork. The Prime Rib Feast is available through Jan. 1, while supplies last.

Also, get $10 in bonus cards when you purchase a $50 gift card through Dec. 30. On double bonus card days – November 27-30 and December 13-19 – get $20 in bonus cards when you by a $50 gift card.

Rubio's: Free order delivery through Cyber Monday

Black Friday through Cyber Monday at Rubio's you get $10 in bonus cards for every $40 gift card you buy. Another special: Get the Original Fish Taco Two Taco plate for $8.99 on those days. Rubio's is also offering free delivery through Cyber Monday.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black Friday: Where to get discounts, bargains on food and gift cards